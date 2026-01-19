Vietnamese youth take chess to new heights with smart technology

HCM CITY — An exhilarating chess tournament that integrated digital technology with traditional gameplay took place on Sunday at McDonald's Đa Kao, HCM City.

Organised by KingViet Education Company, an official member of the Việt Nam Chess Federation, the event attracted a vibrant mix of young chess enthusiasts and their parents. The incorporation of the Chess.com platform transformed what could have been a standard competition into an international chess spectacle, providing Vietnamese youth with an accessible entry point into a modern competitive environment without hefty financial burdens.

During the tournament, games unfolded not only on traditional physical chessboards but also in direct connection with Chess.com, the world's leading chess platform boasting over 600 million users, from seasoned grandmasters to enthusiastic amateurs across the globe.

Players competed using the innovative ChessUp V2 smart chessboard from the US, equipped with advanced sensors that synchronised seamlessly with the Chess.com platform. Each competitor logged into their personal account, automatically matched with opponents of similar skill levels online, resulting in parallel matches that bridged both physical and digital realms.

Dr. Nguyễn Trà Giang, vice president of the Việt Nam Chess Federation, stated: “The standout feature of the ChessUp smart chessboard version 2 is that it offers players the authentic feel of a traditional chess experience while harnessing technology for enhanced time management, move recording, and global connectivity. This approach not only limits screen exposure for young players, thereby safeguarding their eyesight, but it also cultivates their strategic thinking skills in a contemporary competitive landscape.”

To add to the excitement, organisers presented valuable gifts to outstanding participants, further motivating them to compete confidently, gain invaluable experience, and showcase their talents.

This chess tournament underscored the vital role that technology is playing in education and sports today. By introducing the ChessUp V2 smart chessboard, the event ushered in a fresh perspective on school chess, effectively enhancing training quality and competition in Việt Nam's intellectual sports scene. — VNS