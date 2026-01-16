AFC U23 Asian Cup goals put fans to the vote

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has thrown the spotlight on a goal feast from the group stage of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, inviting fans to vote for their favourite strike after a tournament opening rich in flair and finishing.

Goals came in all shapes and styles, from long-range screamers to slick team moves and simple tap-ins, as Asia’s rising talents lit up the competition. Among them was Vietnamese forward Nguyễn Đình Bắc, whose decisive strike has earned a place on the AFC’s shortlist.

The AFC has compiled a list of the most impressive goals from the group stage and invited fans to cast their votes here.

Bắc’s winner came 19 minutes after the break in Việt Nam’s Group A match against Saudi Arabia on January 12. Introduced at half time, he made an instant impact, using his burst of pace to drive into the box before firing a powerful shot between goalkeeper Hamed Yousef and the post.

The goal not only sealed victory for Việt Nam but also sent them top of the group with a perfect record, the best result ever achieved by an ASEAN side at this level.

Also shortlisted is Rakan Al Ghamdi’s strike in Saudi Arabia’s clash with Kyrgyzstan. With the hosts pressing against 10-man opponents and the clock ticking down, Musab Al Juwayr slipped Al Ghamdi into space and he struck home from an acute angle in the 88th minute to secure a narrow win.

Jordan’s Ali Al Azaizeh is another contender from Group A. Jordan’s positive approach paid off in the 38th minute when a lapse in concentration allowed Mohammad Taha to break down the left and square the ball for Al Azaizeh, who finished confidently.

Australia’s Mathias Macallister features for his goal against Thailand in Group D. After winning possession high up the pitch, Ethan Alagich released Macallister in the area, where he shifted away from Sittha Boonlha before curling a fine effort past Chommaphat Boonloet in the 30th minute.

Meanwhile his teammate Yaya Dukuly earned a nomination for his dramatic header when Australia lost 2-1 to Iraq. Chasing a goal to keep their tournament alive, Australia found one in the third minute of stoppage time as Dukuly powered home Joshua Rawlins’ precise cross at the back post.

Japan’s Yuto Ozeki is also on the list after his well-taken goal against the UAE in Group B. Set up by Kanta Sekitomi, Ozeki read the play superbly and curled a powerful shot from the edge of the box into the top corner in the 37th minute to send Japan through to the quarter-finals.

Ali El Fadl stood out for Lebanon in their Group C meeting with South Korea. Three minutes into the second half, he restored Lebanon’s lead by expertly controlling Hassan Fouani’s pass and driving a low shot past goalkeeper Hong Seong-min.

Completing the shortlist is Behruzjon Karimov of Uzbekistan, who struck what was described as the goal of his career against South Korea. After regaining possession following a turnover, Karimov unleashed a sublime strike in the 48th minute that left Korea Republic keeper Hong Seong-min stunned. — VNS