Para Games athletes arrive in Thailand, ready for competitions

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's delegation landed in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on January 15 and are ready to bring home gold medals at the 13th ASEAN Para Games.

The team had previously departed in two groups, one from Hà Nội and another from HCM City.

Speaking at the send-off, director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt expressed the wish for all athletes to have a successful competition in solidarity and safety.

Việt asked all Vietnamese players to do their best and go beyond their limits to earn the highest results.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games will be held from January 20 to 26, with a total of 536 events in 19 sports.

Việt Nam have sent 137 players and two guides along with 27 coaches and 17 officials under SAV Deputy Director and Chef-de-Mission Lê Thị Hoàng Yến.

They will compete in 11 sports including athletics, swimming, powerlifting, chess, badminton and fencing. The Vietnamese delegation have been asked to win at least 40 gold medals, which would put the country in the top four of the regional biennial Games.

All delegations will take part in the flag raising ceremony on January 17 and the opening ceremony three days later.

World and Paralympic powerlifting record holder Lê Văn Công will be the flag bearer for Việt Nam.

Yến said this could be a difficult tournament for Việt Nam, as many of the country's strongest events, such as blitz and rapid chess, will not take place.

However, all Vietnamese delegation members are ready for the competition and to overcome all challenges and complete their tasks. — VNS