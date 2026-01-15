PVF-People's Police win national U19 championship opener

Football

HÀ NÔI — PVF-People's Police defeated arch-rivals Thể Công-Viettel 1-0 in the opening match of the National U19 Football Championship – Modern Cup 2025-26 on January 14 in Hưng Yên Province.

Bùi Duy Đăng's perfect header found the back of the net in the eighth minute of the first half, sealing a crucial three points for the host side in Group A.

However, it was Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh who stole the limelight with a 4-0 win over Đắk Lắk in the other Group A match.

Trịnh Trần Thái Bảo opened the score near the end of the first half. Nguyễn Văn Phúc, Nguyễn Doãn Mạnh and Lê Quang Trường netted one each in the other half to push Hà Tĩnh on top of the ranking.

Previously, HCM City Police lost 0-2 to PVF while Hà Nội won 1-0 over HCM City in Group B's fixtures.

Group C matches will be held on January 15, with Sông Lam Nghệ An taking on SHB Đà Nẵng and LPBank Hoàng Anh Gia Lai facing Đồng Tháp.

The championship features 12 teams competing in three groups from January 14 to January 27.

Each group's two strongest teams and the two best third-placed sides will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Việt Nam Football Federation Deputy General Secretary Nguyễn Minh Châu said the organising committee's thorough preparation and strong support of Acecook Việt Nam as sponsor would help make the tournament a success.

He asked players to compete with a spirit of sportsmanship, honesty and determination. He also expressed the belief that teams would be competitive and play beautiful matches, while players would show off their talents.

Châu added that the VFF considers youth football a key foundation for the development of the country's football. For many years, the national body paid special attention to youth football training activities through its strong investment and effort to organise systematic, professional and competitive championships for players of different age groups.

The U19 event was a major step in the competition system. Players at this level will hone their skills, accumulate experience and gradually mature into the next generation of players for clubs and national teams in the future. — VNS