NA Chairman inspects election preparations in Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, who also serves as Chairman of the National Election Council, led a working delegation to inspect election preparations in the northern city of Hải Phòng on Thursday.

Highlighting Hải Phòng’s role as one of Việt Nam’s six centrally-run cities, the leader said the upcoming election of deputies to the 16th legislature and to People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term must be closely aligned with the need to safeguard political security and social order, and organised with a higher sense of responsibility, more rigorously and more comprehensively than in previous polls.

He asked the city to closely follow relevant directives and conclusions of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat, as well as the guidance of the National Election Council.

Stressing that this election takes place following administrative boundary mergers and the rollout of a two-tier local government model, the leader said there must be no room for complacency or negligence in carrying out the work.

He asked Hải Phòng to continue finalising and ensuring the quality and timely posting of the official list of candidates and their summary biographies, while conducting cross-checks to prevent any errors in the information.

Regarding central-level candidates running in the locality, Hải Phòng has seven constituencies and nine centrally nominated candidates standing for election there.

The NA Chairman said the city needs to pay due attention to publicising the candidates’ biographies so that voters can fully understand their backgrounds, providing a sound basis to select truly outstanding representatives who meet the prescribed criteria and standards.

Noting the peak pre-election inspection as scheduled from March 2 to 14, the top legislator emphasised the need to step up communications so that citizens clearly understand their civic rights and responsibilities.

He ordered Hải Phòng to direct the preparation of dossiers after the election, carefully review and reconcile figures across all levels in the election minutes, and promptly finalise and submit the official records to the National Election Council.

Earlier the same day, the leader visited a polling station in Hải An Ward, Hải Phòng City, to inspect preparations there.

He urged the locality to step up training for officials involved in election work so they fully grasp procedures and implement them correctly, preventing any errors from occurring. — VNA/VNS