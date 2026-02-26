Decision presented to officer deployed on UN peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday to present decisions of the State President and the Minister of National Defence to an officer assigned to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Under the new deployment, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Hoàng Long, a lecturer from the National Defence Academy, will replace Major Nguyễn Anh Tuấn as an Intelligence Staff Officer (SO ISR) at the MINUSCA mission.

Following a rigorous selection process and comprehensive pre-deployment training in line with UN standards, Lieutenant Colonel Long is assessed as capable of fulfilling his assigned duties and ready to assume responsibilities at the mission.

According to Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, personnel selected for rotation meet strict requirements in professional capacity, military training, physical fitness, peacekeeping knowledge and foreign-language proficiency.

Lieutenant Colonel Long has completed all mandatory UN training courses, including pre-deployment training, specialist professional courses and international peacekeeping exercises, both at home and abroad.

Assigning the task, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Trường Thắng, Deputy Minister of National Defence, head of the Inter-sectoral Working Group and head of the Ministry of National Defence’s Steering Committee for Việt Nam's Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations, stressed the need to ensure absolute safety throughout the mission, remain vigilant in grasping developments on the ground, and strictly observe the Party’s guidelines, State laws, military discipline, UN regulations, mission rules and host-country laws.

He also urged the officer to uphold professionalism, discipline and a strong sense of responsibility, actively learn from international colleagues, and contribute to promoting the image and values of the Việt Nam People’s Army and the country of Việt Nam to the international community.

The Deputy Minister further requested the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations to continue effectively managing and supporting deployed forces, ensuring safety and successful fulfilment of assigned tasks.

For his part, Lieutenant Colonel Long affirmed his determination to complete the mission with the highest sense of responsibility, maintain internal and international solidarity, strictly comply with regulations, and proactively ensure security and safety during his tenure at the mission. — VNA/VNS