PM calls for breakthrough in digital economy, anchored in data, AI

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính highlighted the need for a decisive breakthrough in the digital economy, with the data economy and artificial intelligence (AI) serving as new, smarter and more sustainable pillars of growth, while concluding the first meeting in 2026 of the Government’s Steering Committee on science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 on Wednesday.

PM Chính, who heads the steering committee, pointed out shortcomings that must be urgently addressed. Many tasks under existing programmes remain behind schedule, particularly from 2025. The development and integration of national and sectoral databases have been slow, with 45 databases yet to connect to the National Data Centre and four key databases still incomplete. Digital infrastructure has not kept pace with economic growth potential. Cybersecurity, data safety and data governance mechanisms remain inadequate, and there is a shortage of high-quality human resources, especially in AI, big data and cybersecurity. Coordination among ministries, sectors and localities requires improvement.

He stressed that 2026 is the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. He called on ministries, sectors and localities to swiftly formulate and implement detailed programmes and roadmaps in line with their mandates, strictly adhering to the leadership and direction of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and relevant steering committees.

He urged a fundamental shift in governance mindset, from task-based management to results-based administration, measured by tangible outputs and the satisfaction of citizens and businesses.

Data, he emphasised, must be regarded as a strategic resource and core foundation for digital economic breakthrough, with the data economy at its heart. Resources must be mobilised and utilised efficiently, coupled with strengthened discipline and robust cybersecurity safeguards.

If 2025 was a year of laying foundations and building momentum, then 2026 must be a year of breakthrough and acceleration, the PM said, calling for a transition from passive administration to proactive development and service-oriented governance.

Calling for the prompt completion of breakthrough institutions and policy mechanisms, particularly in the areas of the data economy and AI, the Government leader tasked the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Industry and Trade with urgently drafting and submitting guiding documents for the implementation of the Laws on Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and E-Commerce. He stressed that these regulations must be promulgated and take effect in sync with the respective laws, ensuring coherence and avoiding any legal gaps.

The Government leader underscored the importance of establishing mechanisms for data valuation and data exchange; accelerating the development of key national databases; operationalising the National Data Centre No. 1; expanding nationwide 5G coverage; and ensuring no village lacks electricity. A national AI human resources development programme must be submitted in April, while at least 3 per cent of annual state budget expenditure must be allocated to digital transformation.

Expressing confidence in the collective resolve of the political system, business community and citizens, the PM affirmed that a data-driven, self-reliant AI-powered digital economy will achieve comprehensive and sustainable breakthroughs, contributing significantly to rapid and lasting socio-economic development and improving the well-being of the Vietnamese people. — VNA/VNS