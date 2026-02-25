PM urges swift post-Tết action to secure growth, stability, social security

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued a directive urging ministries, sectors and localities to swiftly resume work after the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, focusing on facilitating production and growth, and ensuring stability, security and social welfare amid complex global developments.

In Directive No. 06/CT-TTg, dated February 23, said the PM commended the efforts by ministries, sectors, local authorities, armed forces, health professionals, and workers to ensure a safe and humane Tet.

However, he also pointed out problems related to traffic safety, including serious accidents, violations related to alcohol consumption and overcrowding on passenger transport vehicles, as well as illegal fireworks, posing potential threats to public order.

Amid complex and unpredictable global developments with intertwined opportunities and challenges, the PM ordered ministries, agencies, localities, and related organisations and individuals to resume work promptly after the holiday, handle tasks decisively, and uphold an action-oriented approach that emphasises innovation, efficiency, time-saving, and the mobilisation of public and business resources.

Notably, the PM requested a strong push to production and business, create jobs and livelihoods for the people, and ensure comprehensive, modern, inclusive, and sustainable social security. Efforts must be exerted to achieve GDP growth of at least 10 per cent in 2026 while maintaining macroeconomic stability, keeping inflation under control, ensuring major economic balances, and immediately implementing the key tasks.

He stressed the overarching goal of safeguarding national independence, freedom, and people’s well-being. Development must go hand in hand with stability, security, and safety. Resources from the State, citizens, and enterprises must be mobilised. Meanwhile, delays or missed opportunities must be avoided; digitalisation, green transition, resource optimisation, smart governance, and harmonisation of interests among the State, people and businesses should be promoted; and task assignment must be clear in terms of personnel, duties, timelines, responsibility, authority, and outcomes.

In the directive, the Government leader demanded ensuring the quality of draft laws, ordinances and resolutions; adopting an appropriately expanded and focus-driven fiscal policy; preventing disruptions to material supply chains for manufacturing in the first months of the years; and holding a good grasp of the production and supply – demand situation in the agricultural product market.

Additionally, emphasis was also placed on enhancing the connectivity of package tourism products; comprehensively implementing the plan for the 2025–2026 academic year; increasing patrols and stringently dealing with violations of traffic rules; closely monitoring the living conditions of residents in ethnic minority and mountainous areas; and stepping up the dissemination and implementation of the Party's resolutions right from the start of the year.

Deputy PMs, ministers, provincial chairpersons, and relevant organisations and persons were urged to seriously implement the directive within their mandates, proactively address difficulties facing businesses and citizens, and strive to achieve the highest possible socio-economic development results for 2026, laying a solid foundation for the 2026–2030 period. — VNA/VNS