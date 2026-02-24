NA Chairman calls for strong reform in communications on political, legal publications

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Tuesday attended a ceremony launching a book series of laws adopted at the 10th session of the 15th NA, urging a strong overhaul of communications on political and legal publications.

The event took place at the headquarters of the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House in Hà Nội.

Addressing the ceremony, the top legislator said the publication of the book collection concretises the principle that “laws must go one step ahead, paving the way for innovation, with the people’s lives and interests serving as the yardstick for policymaking.”

He noted that the book set covers most key areas of national development. In economic management and governance, the newly adopted laws focus on removing bottlenecks in land management, investment, planning and construction, while promoting decentralisation and improving governance capacity.

In science, technology and digital transformation, Việt Nam has for the first time promulgated a synchronised legal framework, including the Law on Digital Transformation, the Law on Artificial Intelligence and the Law on High Technology, affirming its alignment with emerging global trends. In healthcare, education and social security, the legal corridor has been improved to protect public health and enhance the quality of life.

Emphasising that 2026 is the first year implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the top legislator requested the publishing house to effectively edit, publish and disseminate the resolution, as well as laws and resolutions adopted by the NA, and materials serving the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils for the 2026-31 tenure, ensuring accuracy, consistency and timeliness.

He emphasised the need to renew communication activities relating to theoretical, political and legal publications, while upgrading and maximising existing media channels to raise political awareness among officials, Party members and the public.

NA Chairman Mẫn also called for closer coordination with NA agencies in research and policy advice, accelerated digital transformation across publishing activities, and the application of artificial intelligence in editing, publishing and distribution processes.

The leader voiced his belief that publishing house will continue contributing to the country’s development in a new era of growth and prosperity. — VNA/VNS