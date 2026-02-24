NA Chairman pays New Year visit to ethnic affairs council, urges targeted supervision

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn paid a visit to the NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs on Tuesday, extending Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings and working with the body on its key tasks for 2026.

He commended the council for its strong performance in 2025 and contributions to the legislature's achievements and its Standing Committee in law-making.

In 2025, the NA adopted 89 laws and many important resolutions.

“Without collective strength and the contributions of the Council for Ethnic Affairs and other committees, the NA could not have fulfilled such a huge and heavy workload,” he stressed.

The Chairman praised the council’s supervision of the implementation of national target programmes, particularly the one on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2021-30. Its oversight activities helped remove bottlenecks and accelerate the progress of projects and policies.

The council also actively verified draft laws and resolutions related to ethnic affairs and joined thematic supervision delegations of the NA and its Standing Committee.

Highlighting priorities for 2026, the leader pointed to increasingly complex global and regional developments, urging the council to work closely with relevant agencies to firmly grasp the situation in border, remote and ethnic minority areas, and promptly detect and prevent hostile plots linked to ethnic policies.

He called for the effective implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, with concrete action plans, clear assignment of responsibilities, and close adherence to issues relating to ethnicity and religion.

The Chairman also requested the council to improve the quality of its verification of draft laws and resolutions, and enhance supervision to ensure it is accurate and focused on appropriate ethnic affairs.

He underlined the need to strengthen grassroots cadres, step up training, especially for young officials, and promote field trips to understand realities for policy advice.

Greater attention should also be paid to political and ideological education, internal inspection, and the continued application of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in professional activities, the leader said. — VNA/VNS