No prolonged post-Tết festivities and neglect of duties: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hà Nội on Tuesday to review a report on key issues in implementing the Secretariat’s Directive No. 55 on organising the Tết (Lunar New Year) celebrations, during which he urged the entire political system to immediately return to work at full pace without delay.

According to report presented at the meeting, following Directive 55, the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Government proactively issued early guidance on Tết preparations and maintained close oversight throughout implementation.

Ministries, central agencies, and Party committees and administrations at all levels rolled out coordinated, comprehensive and thorough measures to ensure people across the country could enjoy a joyful, warm, safe and economical Tết. Overall assessments showed that officials, Party members and the public welcomed the timely, humane and attentive care provided by Party and State leaders, and highly valued the sense of responsibility demonstrated by Party committees, authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations at all levels.

The country’s clean, orderly and improved appearance further strengthened public confidence in the Party’s leadership, the State’s governance and the great national unity bloc, the report said.

Concluding the meeting, General Secretary Lâm commended Party organisations, authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, armed forces, officials, civil servants and employees for strictly implementing the Secretariat’s guidance, helping ensure a festive, secure, safe and meaningful Tết for the people and creating positive momentum for the new year.

However, noting that tasks ahead remain demanding, the Party chief urged the entire political system to restore normal operations as soon as possible. Party committees and administrations at all levels must resume disciplined work from the beginning of the year, strictly preventing any prolonged spring outings that could lead to neglect of duties, he stressed.

He stressed that the “January as a month for leisure” mindset must not be allowed to persist within the political system. Administrative discipline and public service conduct must be tightened, with heads of agencies, units and localities setting the example through actions matching words, fostering a sense of urgency and responsibility from the outset, and bearing direct responsibility for any delays in handling matters affecting citizens and businesses, General Secretary Lâm noted.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Party leader called for the completion of the dissemination and implementation of action programmes to realise the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress across the entire Party; the successful organisation of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term on March 15; the preparation and successful convening of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee; and the completion of necessary work to ensure the success of the first session of the 16th legislature.

He further stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of socio-economic targets, focus on removing bottlenecks for production and business activities, promote public investment and disbursement, mobilise growth resources, closely monitor the post-Tết labour and employment situation, promptly address emerging issues, and strive to meet and exceed targets from the very first days and months of 2026.

The Party chief also asked for enhanced information and communication efforts to maintain and further amplify the positive momentum across society, reinforce public confidence, and build determination to successfully accomplish the goals and tasks set for 2026. — VNA/VNS