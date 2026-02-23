PM calls for rapid actions to implement Party directions on culture

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for drastic efforts to promptly translate the culture-related contents of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution and the Politburo’s Resolution No.80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture into concrete and effective actions.

Addressing a working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Monday, he requested the ministry to swiftly carry out an action plan for implementing Resolution 80, along with the national target programme on culture and a scheme for developing cultural and entertainment industries.

The Government leader stressed the need to institutionalise the Party’s relevant resolutions to create a comprehensive legal framework, while incorporating an action plan for implementing Resolution 80 into a Government resolution, with specific mechanisms and policies.

Noting that strategic Politburo resolutions have been followed by corresponding National Assembly resolutions, the PM asked the ministry to prepare a draft resolution for submission to the legislature’s Standing Committee, focusing on removing institutional obstacles and improving policy effectiveness.

Priority, he said, should be given to perfecting institutions and shifting from a management mindset to a governance approach, stepping up decentralisation and delegation of authority in tandem with resource allocation, stronger enforcement capacity and enhanced inspection and supervision.

Localities must also be empowered under the principle of “localities decide, implement and take responsibility”. Meanwhile, administrative procedures, particularly licensing, should be streamlined in line with the market mechanism, he asked.

Regarding resources, PM Chính urged the ministry to design mechanisms to mobilise contributions from the State, people and businesses, promote public – private partnerships under the model of “public investment – private governance”, and issue corporate and project bonds to build cultural and sports facilities.

He also highlighted the importance of attracting, retaining and nurturing talent, developing strategic infrastructure with modern and synchronised performance equipment, encouraging private investment under the approach of “private investment – public use”, and ensuring adequate resources for implementation when tasks are assigned.

The PM called for greater attention to grassroots cultural, sports and tourism development, alongside digital and green transformation in tourism, while fostering internal unity, creativity and a people-centred approach and creating favourable conditions for tourism enterprises to innovate and grow. — VNA/VNS