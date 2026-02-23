Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam extends congratulations to Japan on Emperor’s birthday

February 23, 2026 - 20:39
State President Lương Cường on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on the occasion of his birthday.

 

Japanese Emperor Naruhito. KYODO/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on the occasion of his birthday.

Also on the occasion, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended congratulations to his Japanese counterpart Takaichi Sanae.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn cabled messages of congratulations to Speaker of the House of Representatives Mori Eisuke and President of the House of Councillors Sekiguchi Masakazu.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent greetings to his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Top legislator calls for unity to strengthen legislature’s role

The top legislator requested early and thorough preparations for the first session of the 16th NA, scheduled to open on April 6. He emphasised that the legislature must continue to advance digital transformation, digitalisation and the application of artificial intelligence in legislative and supervisory work, as well as in decisions on key national issues.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom