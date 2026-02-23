Việt Nam extends congratulations to Japan on Emperor’s birthday

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on the occasion of his birthday.

Also on the occasion, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended congratulations to his Japanese counterpart Takaichi Sanae.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn cabled messages of congratulations to Speaker of the House of Representatives Mori Eisuke and President of the House of Councillors Sekiguchi Masakazu.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent greetings to his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu. — VNA/VNS