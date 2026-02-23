Vietnamese Party chief congratulates re-elected General Secretary of Workers’ Party of Korea

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on Monday sent a congratulatory message to General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un on his re-election as the WPK chief at the ninth party congress.

In his message, the Vietnamese Party chief congratulated Kim on his re-election and expressed his belief that under the leadership of General Secretary Kim, the WPK and the fraternal Korean people will continue to obtain great achievements in their national construction cause.

He also affirmed that Việt Nam wishes and stands ready to work together with the DPRK to further nurture the cooperative relations between the two Parties and the two States in a more substantive and effective manner in the coming time. — VNA/VNS