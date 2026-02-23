Top leader urges Party Central Committee’s Office to soon resume work after Tết break

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm visited the Party Central Committee’s Office on Monday, or the first day back to work after the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday, calling on its officials and staff to immediately resume work and ensure the smooth, uninterrupted performance of duties as the country enters a new development phase.

General Secretary Lâm underscored that the country just concluded a year marked by major events, an extensive workload, and many unprecedented and complex tasks; and is now moving decisively to implement the strategic decisions adopted at the 14th National Party Congress.

As 2026 is the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th Congress, inaugurating the 2026–2030 development period with high targets and demanding requirements, every cadre and employee should proactively consider how best to contribute to fulfilling the targets and resolutions set by the 14th Congress, while maintaining a clear sense of mission in advancing the long-term strategic goals tied to the centenary milestones of the Party and the nation, he stressed.

The Party chief also called for continued strengthening of political mettle, ethical standards and professional capacity. The Party Central Committee’s Office, he emphasised, must uphold the highest sense of responsibility and remain a trusted, strategic advisory body to the Party Central Committee in the new period of development.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Phạm Gia Túc stated that amidst increasingly demanding tasks and higher expectations, advisory and service work must be carried out in a truly professional, timely, accurate and effective manner.

He stressed that in the new year, with renewed momentum and determination, all officials and employees of the Office will continue to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, set an exemplary standard, strengthen unity, and strive to overcome difficulties and challenges to successfully fulfill assigned tasks. — VNA/VNS