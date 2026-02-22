Party chief's Washington visit strengthens Việt Nam's int'l standing, deepens ties with US

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm’s trip to Washington DC to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza from February 18-20 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump marked important progress on multilateral and bilateral fronts.

The trip affirmed Việt Nam’s role, responsibility, and international position, while injecting fresh momentum into Việt Nam–US relations in a new phase of development.

The Vietnamese Party chief’s participation in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza alongside heads of state and leaders from more than 50 countries marked Việt Nam’s first major high-level multilateral diplomatic engagement since the 14th National Party Congress.

The trip represented an important diplomatic step that not only enhances the country’s international standing but also demonstrates its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, multilateralism and diversification of relations, and proactive engagement in addressing global issues, in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress.

As a founding member of the Board of Peace, Việt Nam has consistently reaffirmed its consistent stance that all disputes and conflicts must be resolved by peaceful measures, on the basis of international law and the UN Charter, with respect for the fundamental rights and legitimate interests of all parties concerned.

At the meeting, General Secretary Lâm underlined Việt Nam’s desire to work closely with other members to end the conflict, protect civilians, ensure humanitarian access, rebuild infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, and promote a credible political process toward lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East.

The Party leader’s working trip demonstrated Việt Nam’s strong commitment to supporting international peace efforts in general, as well as its goodwill and determination to contribute to promoting peace in the Middle East and safeguarding the fundamental national rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to establish a Palestinian state.

Việt Nam’s proactive approach not only reflects its international responsibility but also helps reinforce its image as a nation making positive contributions to global peace, stability and development.

US President Donald Trump highly appreciated Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s personal attendance at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, viewing it as clear evidence of Việt Nam’s strong commitment to peace, stability and global cooperation, as well as the country’s increasingly prominent role and position – an "admirable" nation in the international community.

The Washington Times highlighted the significance of Party General Secretary Lâm’s attendance at the meeting, noting that in a world increasingly shaped by conflict, fragmentation and geopolitical rivalry, the participation of the Vietnamese leader in the session carries significance beyond diplomatic routine, conveying many strategic messages.

The newspaper observed that the most profound aspect of the visit lay in the fact that Việt Nam, a country that endured decades of war, has now emerged as a vivid example of reconstruction and reconciliation, helping spread a powerful message of reconciliation and a compelling narrative of peacebuilding, post-war recovery and development.

The Moderndiplomacy website stressed that Việt Nam’s participation in the Board of Peace reflects a clearer commitment by Hà Nội to supporting efforts related to issues such as peace in the Middle East, while strengthening the country’s position as a middle power with a constructive role. This move will reinforce Việt Nam’s image as an independent and self-reliant actor in the eyes of all major powers.

Sharing a similar view, Emeritus Professor Carl Thayer from the University of New South Wales in Australia, observed that Việt Nam is demonstrating an increasing role in the international arena. The Vietnamese Party chief’s participation in the event, he said, provided an opportunity for Việt Nam to enhance its credibility, from a country once a victim of war to one now ready to support reconstruction, while actively participating in shaping multilateral institutions.

On bilateral relations, the Party chief’s trip delivered tangible outcomes, consolidating the economic–trade pillar and strengthening political trust between the two countries.

The highlight of the visit was the meeting between Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and US President Donald Trump at the White House. In an open and cordial atmosphere, the US President expressed his affection for the Vietnamese people and reaffirmed the US’s commitment to supporting a “strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous” Việt Nam.

He reaffirmed that the US considers Việt Nam an important partner in the region, stating that he will instruct relevant agencies to soon remove Việt Nam from the strategic export control list (D1–D3). This was seen as a significant breakthrough, helping remove a major bottleneck for the flow of technology and trade.

During meetings with US officials, the US side spoke highly of Việt Nam’s investment climate, viewing Việt Nam as a strategic destination in global supply chains. Negotiations on a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement between the two sides have also entered a decisive phase, with notable progress recorded.

On this occasion, a series of cooperation agreements between businesses of the two countries, with a combined value of up to US$37.2 billion, were signed and exchanged, covering strategic fields such as digital transformation, telecommunications, aviation and healthcare. The agreements are expected to boost air connectivity, tourism and investment, while contributing to a more balanced bilateral trade relationship.

Besides economic cooperation, diplomatic efforts were also intensified. General Secretary Lâm held separate phone talks with several US senators, discussing areas of cooperation, particularly efforts to address war legacies — an area regarded as a foundation for sustaining mutual trust between Việt Nam and the US.

General Secretary Lâm’s working trip not only demonstrated support for peace efforts in the Middle East in particular and in the world in general, but also helped further deepen the Việt Nam–US relations, in line with the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework between the two countries.

With concrete and substantive outcomes, the visit continued to consolidate a new era in Việt Nam’s diplomacy, marked by proactiveness and responsibility in multilateral engagement, and by practicality and effectiveness in bilateral relations. It stands as vivid evidence of the foreign policy of the CPV, aimed at building a sustainably developed Việt Nam with deep international integration, contributing to peace and prosperity in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS