Party Central Committee extends greetings to 9th Congress of Workers’ Party of Korea

HÀ NỘI — The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam has sent a message of congratulations to the 9th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

The message writes: “The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam warmly extends its heartfelt congratulations to the 9th National Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea and congratulates the WPK on the great achievements it has recorded while leading the fraternal Korean people in the cause of building and developing a socialist country."

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam is confident that the 9th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea will serve as an important milestone, guiding the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in successfully fulfilling its set goals.

It also reaffirms that the Party, the State and people of Việt Nam always attach importance to strengthening the fine cooperative relations between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Workers’ Party of Korea, as well as between the two States and people of Việt Nam and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. — VNA/VNS