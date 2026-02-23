Top legislator calls for unity to strengthen legislature’s role

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has called for solidarity and concerted efforts across the legislature to overcome all difficulties and challenges, thereby further enhancing the role and standing of the NA and its affiliated bodies, and meeting the requirements of law-making, supreme oversight and making decisions on matters of national importance.

He made the appeal on the morning of Monday, the first working day following the nine-day Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, during a meeting with full-time NA deputies at the central level, as well as officials, civil servants, public employees and staff of NA agencies and the NA Office.

Extending his wishes for a new lunar year of good health, happiness and success, Chairman Mẫn recalled that in 2025, the NA passed 89 laws – a feat he described as remarkable – thanks to the leadership of the NA Party Committee and its Standing Board, and the NA Standing Committee, as well as the collective efforts of officials and employees of NA bodies.

Noting that 2026 is a year requiring breakthrough efforts to advance national development, and the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026-2030 socio-economic development plan, the leader stressed the need for a concrete action programme to realise the resolution. He also underscored the importance of successfully directing the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

The top legislator requested early and thorough preparations for the first session of the 16th NA, scheduled to open on April 6. He emphasised that the legislature must continue to advance digital transformation, digitalisation and the application of artificial intelligence in legislative and supervisory work, as well as in decisions on key national issues.

Regarding the election work, the National Election Council has so far directed the completion of numerous important tasks in line with schedule and quality requirements. Shortly before the Lunar New Year holiday, Chairman Mẫn, in his capacity as the head of the council, signed a resolution announcing the official list of candidates for deputies to the 16th NA by constituency nationwide. At polling stations, the official lists of candidates for both the NA and People’s Councils have been publicly posted. — VNA/VNS