Home Politics & Law

NA Chairman pays Tết visit to Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee

February 23, 2026 - 16:58
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn with President of Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài and delegates at their meeting on February 23. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn visited and extended Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on Monday, the first working day after the nine-day Tết holiday.

He commended the VFF Central Committee's effective cooperation with the NA Standing Committee, the NA Party Committee and the National Election Council over the past year. Such coordination, he noted, contributed significantly to the fulfilment of an extensive workload involving many new, complex and unprecedented tasks.

The NA Chairman praised the VFF committees at all levels for their proactive and responsible role in election preparations, especially the successful and timely organisation of the third consultative conference. This laid the groundwork for the National Election Council’s issuance of Resolution No. 151/NQ-HDBCQG, announcing the official list of candidates for the 16th National Assembly by constituency nationwide ahead of the Lunar New Year. The early completion of these steps reflected strong coordination and a high sense of responsibility among the relevant bodies.

Emphasising that March will focus on organising the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, the top legislator called on the Front to continue providing close leadership and timely guidance to its chapters nationwide in implementing electoral procedures.

He underscored the importance of accurately reflecting voters’ opinions and aspirations to the legislature, the Government and relevant authorities, while enhancing communications to ensure that all citizens clearly understand their rights and obligations, thereby actively participating in the vote.

Special attention, he stressed, should be given to training Front officials in 3,321 communes, wards and special zones across the country to prevent procedural errors and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. He also suggested that the NA Standing Committee and the VFF Central Committee's Presidium review their coordination mechanisms to further enhance effectiveness in the time ahead.

President of the VFF Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài said that through three rounds of consultative conferences, the most qualified candidates were carefully selected, ensuring appropriate structure and representation while meeting stringent requirements in terms of quality, competence, qualifications and integrity for inclusion in the official list of nominees. — VNA/VNS

National Assembly

