Refining tank explosion at Lào Cai’s yellow phosphorus plant leaves one dead

LÀO CAI — An explosion at a yellow phosphorus production plant in Tằng Loỏng Industrial Park in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai on Monday left one worker dead, local authorities confirmed.

According to officials, the incident occurred at the yellow phosphorus production complex operated by Vietnam Yellow Phosphorus Co., Ltd. (Phosphorus 5) in Tằng Loỏng Industrial Park, Bảo Thắng Commune, Lào Cai Province.

At approximately 12.25 pm on Monday, an explosion involving the double shell of a refining tank took place at the company’s phosphorus production furnace area near Gate No 2. Water inside the tank had run dry, causing the phosphorus to ignite. Following the blast, molten phosphorus spilled into a safety tank located beneath the refining unit.

Part of the finished-goods warehouse roof collapsed, and several pieces of equipment were damaged. One worker was killed in the incident.

The victim was identified as Vàng Văn Lâm, 35, a resident of Nậm Mòn Village, Bắc Hà Commune, Lào Cai Province.

Immediately after receiving reports of the explosion, the Lào Cai Economic Zone Authority coordinated with local authorities, Tằng Loỏng police, the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Division (PC07) of Lào Cai Provincial Police, and the company’s on-site response teams to conduct search and rescue operations.

Nguyễn Thế Phước, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lào Cai Provincial People’s Committee, was present at the scene to direct rescue efforts and oversee response measures.

A representative of Vietnam Yellow Phosphorus Co., Ltd. pledged that no chemicals would be allowed to leak into the environment and affirmed close coordination with relevant agencies to address the aftermath.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

According to the Lào Cai Economic Zone Authority, the company’s yellow phosphorus production complex project in Tằng Loỏng Industrial Park was first granted an investment certificate by the Lào Cai Provincial People’s Committee on February 28, 2011. The project has an annual production capacity of 19,800 tonnes of yellow phosphorus and related chemical products. Construction was completed and operations began in May 2013. The facility has been operating stably and currently provides jobs for 135 workers. — VNS