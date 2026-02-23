Deputy PM visits families of victims in Thác Bà Lake boat accident

LÀO CAI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Monday led a Government delegation to visit and offer support to families of victims of a waterway traffic accident on Thác Bà Lake in the northern province of Lào Cai.

Joining the delegation were leaders of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee and local authorities.

The accident occurred on Thác Bà Lake in Bảo Ái commune at around 7:15 pm on February 21, when a stone-laden ferry (registration No. YB-0919H) collided with a passenger vessel (registration No. YB-0876H), causing the passenger vessel to sink.

There were 22 passengers and one crew member aboard the vessel. Of them, 17 were rescued and are now in stable condition while six died. All the passengers were members of the same extended family.

At the homes of four bereaved families, the Deputy PM and other members of the delegation offered incense to pay homage to the deceased and provided financial support to the families who lost their loved ones.

The Deputy PM conveyed his profound condolences to the victims’ relatives and expressed deep sympathy for their immense loss. He encouraged family members to overcome their grief and soon stabilise their lives.

He also asked the local Party committee, authorities, and mass organisations to continue supporting the affected families, helping them surmount immediate difficulties and gradually restore normality.

Earlier, PM Phạm Minh Chính issued an official dispatch under which he requested the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Construction, and the provincial People’s Committee to coordinate response efforts, address the consequences of the accident, and provide timely support to the affected families.

The PM also ordered strengthened patrols and controls to ensure inland waterway traffic safety, alongside an expedited investigation to clarify the cause of the accident and strict handling of any violations in accordance with the law. — VNA/VNS