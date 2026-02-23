Drones disrupt Tết flights at Đà Nẵng airport

ĐÀ NẴNG — Holiday travel plans were thrown into turbulence after drones strayed into restricted airspace at Đà Nẵng International Airport during the busy Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, disrupting dozens of flights and prompting calls for stricter enforcement.

The central region's air hub has reported the incidents to Đà Nẵng City People’s Committee and requested that relevant authorities investigate and take strict action.

Three drone intrusions into restricted airspace affected 49 flights at the airport.

According to the report, on February 17, the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, the airport received information about two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) appearing in the flight operation area, directly affecting 30 flights.

Five days later, another drone was detected flying at an altitude of approximately 1,700 feet, or more than 518m, disrupting 19 flights. Of these, four were diverted to alternate airports while nine others were delayed before departure.

Upon detecting the incidents, the duty team coordinated with relevant units, instructing approaching aircraft to enter holding patterns and temporarily delaying take-offs for aircraft on the ground.

Air traffic flow was adjusted and conditional take-off and landing procedures were applied.

After the situation was resolved, airport operations returned to normal.

To ensure flight safety, the airport has proposed that the municipal People’s Committee, the city’s Military Command, the municipal Police and the 375th Air Defence Division strengthen surveillance of restricted airspace to detect and provide early warnings of potential risks.

It has also recommended that local authorities in areas surrounding the airport and along approach paths intensify public communication efforts, requiring residents to comply strictly with regulations protecting obstacle limitation surfaces.

At the same time, the airport has called on the city to strengthen state management over the production, trading, leasing and operation of unmanned aerial vehicles in the locality.

It further requested that the municipal People’s Committee assign relevant agencies to enhance oversight of the manufacture, sale, lease and operation of unmanned aerial devices in the area. — VNS