Tourism booms during Lunar New Year of the Horse with 14 million visitors

HÀ NỘI — Over the nine-day 2026 Lunar New Year holiday – the Year of the Horse – Việt Nam’s tourism sector welcomed and served approximately 14 million visitors, according to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The figure marks a 12-per-cent increase compared to the same period last year, signalling a vibrant, safe and impressively growing tourism season nationwide.

In several key markets, international visitor numbers rose sharply.

The central coastal city Đà Nẵng is estimated to have welcomed 510,000 international visitors, up 32 per cent from the same period last year. Huế around 238,200 (up 207 per cent); Hà Nội 217,000 (up 55 per cent); HCM City about 170,000 (up 51.7 per cent); while coastal provinces – Khánh Hoà and An Giang – also recorded increases of 23-28 per cent in international visitors.

On the domestic front, bookings for inland tours rose by about 15-20 per cent compared to the same period last year, accounting for a larger share than outbound tours.

New Year tourism also saw a shift towards personalised experiences, seeking local cultural value, longer stays rather than short trips with multiple stops, and more mobility.

Preliminary statistics show that average room occupancy at accommodation facilities during the holiday reached about 55-60 per cent. Several destinations achieved very high rates: Lô Lô Chải (Tuyên Quang) around 100 per cent; Phú Quốc (An Giang) about 95 per cent; Sa Pa (Lào Cai) 90-95 per cent; Đà Lạt and Phan Thiết (Lâm Đồng) 80-90 per cent.

In many localities, international visitor numbers matched or approached domestic ones.

This growth stems from a combination of favourable visa policies, effective promotional activities, and enterprises' and localities' efforts to refresh products. It also affirms the position of Việt Nam's tourism destinations on the international market.

Thriving

The VNAT assesses that the Lunar New Year this year tourism picture was comprehensively thriving. The extended nine-day holiday provided ideal conditions for people to plan trips and an opportunity for travel agencies, hotels, eateries, and transport providers to kick off a dynamic year of service business.

Preparations to welcome and serve tourists were implemented early and promptly from central to local levels. Localities and businesses proactively refreshed products and organised diverse cultural and entertainment activities to attract visitors.

Key highlights of the Lunar New Year tourism included balanced growth between domestic and international visitors, and between major centres and emerging localities. Notably, total tourism revenue in many areas rose by over 30 per cent.

Additionally, the market noted clear shifts in tourism consumption trends: more bookings via online platforms, prioritising personalised experiences tied to local culture, history, and identity, with longer stays.

Thankfully, no serious incidents involving tourists were recorded nationwide over the nine-day holiday. Tourism activities proceeded safely and orderly, maintaining the image of green, clean and beautiful destinations.

"The success of this year's spring tourism season clearly demonstrates the proactive direction and management by the national tourism authority, the flexibility of localities and businesses, and the strong momentum from both domestic and international markets," a representative from the VNAT stated.

Towards targets 2026

Local statistics show that during the Lunar New Year holiday, HCM City welcomed about 4.32 million visitors, up 35 per cent. Average room occupancy hit 75 per cent.

River-based tourism products, double-decker bus city tours, and traditional Tết space experiences continued to draw crowds.

Hà Nội is estimated to have welcomed 1.34 million visitors, up 36.3 per cent. Room occupancy at 4-5 star hotels exceeded 72 per cent. The "Happy Tết 2026" event series, ancient quarter spring flower markets, traditional Tết spaces, and early spring festivals generated strong appeal.

Đà Nẵng welcomed about 1.1 million visitors, up 27 per cent. An Giang recorded 1.7 million visitors, Lâm Đồng welcomed about 910,000 visitors, with room occupancy at 75-80 per cent.

These results highlight the strong surge in key tourism hubs, while affirming their leading role in driving growth and positive spillover effects across the sector during the Lunar New Year holiday.

To achieve this boom, as early as late last year, the VNAT issued directives to localities to ensure safe and effective tourism operations during both the Solar New Year and Lunar New Year.

The focus was on maintaining security and order, road safety, fire prevention, food safety; price display and fair pricing; and curbing profiteering during the holidays.

The VNAT directed its officials to strictly follow instructions from the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the Prime Minister, and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism leaders; to establish Tết on-duty plans with all-day leadership and staff assignments for prompt incident handling.

Adhering to these directives, local tourism sectors proactively developed visitor service plans, set up hotlines, and ramped up inspections and service quality monitoring. This thorough, early and forward-looking preparation contributed to a safe, civilised Tết tourism season with many positive growth signals for the entire industry.

These early spring signals are expected to provide momentum for the tourism sector to accelerate towards targets of 25 million international visitors and 150 million domestic ones this year. — VNS