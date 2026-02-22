Party leader attends launch of tree planting festival in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended the launch of the annual tree planting festival at the grounds of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Museum project in Hà Nội on Sunday.

The ceremony, held by the Hà Nội administration in coordination with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security, also took place simultaneously across 126 communes and wards of Hà Nội.

On January 11, 1960 (the first day of the Year of the Rat), then President Hồ Chí Minh planted a banyan tree at Thống Nhất Park in Hà Nội, officially launching the tree planting festival. Since then, this event has evolved beyond a mere annual spring activity to become a cherished cultural tradition with long-term significance for the nation’s development.

Addressing the ceremony, General Secretary Lâm highlighted remarkable improvements nationwide 66 years since the first tree planting festival, with expanded forest coverage and better public awareness of environmental protection.

He pointed out increasingly severe climate change with complicated natural disasters, as well as deforestation in certain places, requesting that tree planting must be sustained on a larger scale, and that planting must go hand in hand with nurturing and forest protection.

Each locality must select the suitable species to cultivate in the right locations, ensure tight and long-term management, and foster a love for nature in the community, especially the younger generation, he demanded.

The leader underlined the Party and State’s consistent viewpoint of pursuing economic development without compromising the environment. He emphasised that economic growth must be inextricably linked to environmental preservation, and the development of modern cities must ensure the protection of “green lungs” for the public.

Hà Nội must take the lead in green space per capita, General Secretary Lâm went on, noting this is an important criterion for evaluating citizens’ quality of life, and that Party committees and authorities at all levels must prioritise the development of greenery and water systems as a core task in the capital’s urban planning.

He urged a resolute stance against sacrificing green spaces for unsustainable commercial projects to transform Hà Nội into a true “city within a forest, forest within a city.”

Hà Nội aims to plant 80,000-100,000 trees in the festival’s first phase by the end of March and raise the figure to about 400,000 this year, according to Politburo member and Hà Nội Party Secretary Nguyễn Duy Ngọc. — VNA/VNS