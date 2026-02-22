First victim found in Thác Bà Lake boat capsizing incident

LÀO CAI — The body of the first victim of six missing from the passenger boat that capsized at Thác Bà Lake, was found at 7.20am on Sunday, said Tạ Quang Công, chairman of the Bảo Ái Commune People's Committee in Lào Cai Province.

According to the official, the identified victim was Hoàng Đức Mạnh, 11, from Lào Cai Province.

The body was recovered and brought ashore, then handed over to the family for funeral arrangements in line with local customs.

"The area where the child was found is right next to the sinking site. We are continuing our efforts to search for the remaining victims," said Công.

To date, five people remain missing, including Hoàng Văn Thuận (born 1983), Hoàng Thị Tuyết (1966), Triệu Thị Huân (1978), Hoàng Thị Thanh Thúy (2012), and Hoàng Thị Hoa (1970).

Earlier, at around 7.15pm on Saturday, at Thác Bà Lake in Bảo Ái Commune, a stone-carrying ferry with licence number YB-0919H – running from Xuân Long to Hương Lý Port and operated by captain Nguyễn Văn Thâm, 42, from Cẩm Nhân Commune, Lào Cai Province – collided with the passenger boat YB-0876H, operated by captain Triệu Đức Nội, 31, from Cẩm Nhân Commune.

At the time of the incident, the passenger boat carried the captain and 22 passengers.

Rescue teams have saved 17 people, who are in stable condition. — VNS