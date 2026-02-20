Smooth, secure telecommunications ensured during Tết holiday

HÀ NỘI — Telecommunications networks operated safely, stably and without interruption nationwide during the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday from February 14–18, fully meeting the surge in communication demand, according to the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Service providers proactively enhanced system capacity, maintained round-the-clock technical duty, and stood ready to respond at peak traffic times.

VNPT deployed 125 mobile base stations at major events, while MobiFone arranged additional mobile broadcasting vehicles for festivals, public squares and fireworks sites. FPT Telecom set up rapid-response teams, with backup plans for equipment, materials and power supply fully prepared.

Transmission capacity at key network nodes was expanded – in some cases doubled – and mobile BTS were installed in high-density areas. Infrastructure-sharing and roaming schemes among operators were also readied to regulate traffic when necessary. Throughout the holiday, no major technical incidents were recorded.

Maritime communications and search-and-rescue services remained on high alert. The Vietnam Maritime Communication and Electronics LLC (Vishipel) ensured continuous monitoring of emergency frequencies, stable broadcasting of maritime safety information, and close coordination with competent forces in rescue operations at sea.

At the New Year’s Eve peak, total traffic reached 82 per cent of system capacity, remaining within safe limits. Traffic patterns shifted from urban centres to rural and suburban areas as people returned to their hometowns. Compared with the same period last year, domestic voice services edged down slightly, while fixed broadband and mobile data usage posted strong growth.

Telecom firms also strengthened cybersecurity monitoring, patched vulnerabilities, and coordinated with authorities to prevent online fraud, spoofing, spam, and malware.

The seamless and secure network operations ensured smooth communications for people nationwide and supported socio-economic activities and public safety in the first days of the Year of the Horse. — VNA/VNS