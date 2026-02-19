Hà Nội: Traffic accidents fall sharply during Bính Ngọ Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — Traffic accidents in the capital declined significantly during the five peak days of the Lunar New Year holiday, reflecting the effectiveness of strengthened enforcement measures and improved public compliance with traffic laws.

From February 14–18, traffic police conducted comprehensive inspections of 58,928 vehicles and detected 1,215 drunk driving violations, according to the Traffic Police Division under the Hà Nội Police Department.

Of the total violations, 24 involved car drivers, 1,130 motorbike riders and 61 were related to passenger transport vehicles. The highest number of offences occurred between 12pm and 6pm, accounting for 598 cases. Most violations fell into Level 1, with breath alcohol concentration below 0.25 mg/L, totalling 829 cases.

By age group, offenders aged 36 to 55 accounted for the largest proportion, with 663 cases, followed by those over 55 with 393 cases. No violations were recorded among individuals under 18.

During the same period, the city recorded eight traffic accidents, resulting in four deaths and eight injuries. Compared to the same period last year, accidents decreased by six cases and fatalities fell by seven, while the number of injuries remained unchanged.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Ngọc Mẽ, deputy head of the Traffic Police Division, said the figures demonstrate a positive shift in public awareness and law observance. He added that continuous patrols and strict handling of violations, especially drunk driving – a leading cause of serious accidents – played a key role in the improved results.

In the remaining days of the holiday, traffic police will continue deploying maximum personnel and vehicles to maintain order and safety, organise traffic flow to facilitate residents returning to the city, and ensure security at early spring festivals.

Authorities will intensify checks on behaviours that commonly cause congestion and accidents, including drink-driving, illegal stopping and parking, and improper passenger pick-up and drop-off. Passenger transport operations will also be closely monitored to help ensure residents enjoy a safe and peaceful Tết holiday. — VNS