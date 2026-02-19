Tân Sơn Nhất airport stays busy as Lunar New Year travel continues

HCM CITY — Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport remained busy on Thursday as travellers continued to move across Việt Nam during the Lunar New Year holiday, with more than 151,000 passengers expected to pass through the hub on the third day of Tết.

Airport operators said 970 flights were scheduled for February 19, reflecting the heavy travel volume typical of the holiday period, when families reunite and many take advantage of time off to return home or visit relatives.

By mid-morning, the airport was crowded but orderly. Check-in counters at the domestic Terminal T3 were filled with passengers, while security screening points and departure halls across the terminals continued to move at a steady pace, with no major disruptions reported.

“I came to the airport early because I knew it would be busy during Tết,” said Lê Thị Ngọc Hân, who was flying from HCM City to her hometown in Gia Lai Province.

“There are a lot of people, but things are moving smoothly. I just hope the flight leaves on time so I can spend the rest of the holiday with my family.”

According to the Tân Sơn Nhất Airport Operations Centre, of the 970 flights scheduled for the day, 922 were passenger services, alongside 46 cargo flights and two special-purpose aircraft.

Departures accounted for 490 flights, including 330 domestic services and 160 international routes. The airport was also expecting 480 arriving flights, split between domestic and international traffic.

Passenger numbers were estimated at just over 151,000 for the day. Of those, around 67,000 were departing, while more than 83,000 were arriving.

Domestic Terminal T1 was expected to handle 234 flights and more than 38,000 passengers. Terminal T3, which also serves domestic routes, was scheduled to operate 414 flights, serving over 57,000 travellers.

The international Terminal T2 was forecast to handle 322 flights, with more than 55,000 passengers passing through.

Airport officials said staffing levels had been adjusted and coordination among airlines, security teams and ground services strengthened to manage the holiday crowds and keep passenger flows moving during one of the busiest times of the year. — VNS