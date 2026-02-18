Politics & Law
Over 8,300 babies born during first four days of Lunar New Year holiday

February 18, 2026 - 22:41
A newborn at Việt Nam–Cuba Đồng Hới Friendship Hospital during the Lunar New Year holiday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,358 babies were born at medical facilities nationwide, through both natural delivery and cesarean section, during the first four days of the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, according to the Ministry of Health.

As of Wednesday noon, 89,006 patients were receiving treatment at medical facilities across the country.

In the past 24 hours, medical facilities provided medical examinations and emergency care to more than 39,200 patients. Doctors performed over 2,200 surgeries, including 407 emergency operations.

Total blood reserves available for treatment stood at 19,857 units as of Wednesday noon. On the first and second days of the Lunar New Year, many people donated blood and platelets at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion.

The total number of medical examinations and emergency cases suspected to be related to traffic accidents was 2,876 over the past four days. Of these, 1,189 patients required hospital admission for inpatient treatment or monitoring.

According to the ministry, during the holiday, the health sector ensured adequate preparation and supply of medicines for medical examination, treatment and disease prevention nationwide. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

First cruises usher in upbeat Lunar New Year tourism season

More than 4,500 international and domestic travellers arrived at Hạ Long International Cruise Port on the first day of the Lunar New Year (Tết), giving an early boost to what authorities anticipate will be a breakthrough year for tourism in the heritage province.
Society

New year, stronger ties

As the Lunar New Year begins, ambassadors from Colombia, Brazil and Cuba share their reflections on the special Tết holiday, cultural connections and the growing ties between their countries and Việt Nam. From the symbolic strength of the horse to expanding economic and cultural cooperation, they send heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity and new beginnings.
Society

Welcoming the Year of Bính Ngọ in the colours of traditional culture

In the very first moments of the Year of Bính Ngọ, as fireworks lit up the sky, residents of the capital gathered to welcome the arrival of spring. Right after the stroke of midnight on Lunar New Year’s Eve, many traditional customs were continued as a way of sending wishes for a peaceful and fortunate year ahead.

