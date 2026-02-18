Over 8,300 babies born during first four days of Lunar New Year holiday

HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,358 babies were born at medical facilities nationwide, through both natural delivery and cesarean section, during the first four days of the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, according to the Ministry of Health.

As of Wednesday noon, 89,006 patients were receiving treatment at medical facilities across the country.

In the past 24 hours, medical facilities provided medical examinations and emergency care to more than 39,200 patients. Doctors performed over 2,200 surgeries, including 407 emergency operations.

Total blood reserves available for treatment stood at 19,857 units as of Wednesday noon. On the first and second days of the Lunar New Year, many people donated blood and platelets at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion.

The total number of medical examinations and emergency cases suspected to be related to traffic accidents was 2,876 over the past four days. Of these, 1,189 patients required hospital admission for inpatient treatment or monitoring.

According to the ministry, during the holiday, the health sector ensured adequate preparation and supply of medicines for medical examination, treatment and disease prevention nationwide. — VNS