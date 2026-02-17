Flag-raising, cultural activities mark Lunar New Year in Trường Sa

KHÁNH HÒA — The first day of the Lunar New Year was observed with solemn and meaningful activities across the Trường Sa Special Administrative Zone in Khánh Hòa Province, as officers, soldiers and residents on the islands took part in a New Year flag-raising ceremony and community events.

From early morning, military personnel and civilians gathered beneath sovereignty markers for the first flag salute of the year. During the ceremony, participants reflected on the proud traditions of the Việt Nam People’s Army and the Việt Nam People’s Navy, reaffirming their determination to safeguard national maritime sovereignty under all circumstances.

Major Lê Văn Anh said celebrating the Lunar New Year in Trường Sa was a great honour. Despite demanding weather conditions and complex tasks, he noted that troops stationed at the frontline remain steadfast, optimistic and confident in fulfilling their duties.

Following the ceremony, naval units organised sports and cultural activities that drew wide participation from officers and soldiers.

Lieutenant Colonel Vũ Đức Quỳnh, Commander of Trường Sa Island, said that although conditions remain challenging, the unit strives to ensure that both troops and residents enjoy a sufficiently warm and orderly Tết. Caring for the spiritual well-being of personnel and islanders is considered an important task that contributes to maintaining morale and reinforcing commitment to defending national sovereignty.

Barracks and residential areas were tidied and decorated with flags, flowers and traditional couplets. Potted kumquat trees and blossoms were arranged in front of offices and homes, while New Year publications and festive music added to the atmosphere.

After the flag-raising ceremony, island residents visited one another to exchange New Year greetings. Lê Thị Hương Trâm, a resident of Trường Sa Island, said that although Tết on the island is simple, it is warm and meaningful.

On Sinh Tồn Đông Island, Major Phùng Văn Phát, who has spent many Lunar New Years away from home, described the moment of transition between the old and new year at the nation’s maritime frontier as especially significant. He extended New Year wishes to his family and colleagues, expressing hope for continued good health and successful fulfilment of assigned tasks.

As Spring arrives across the country, officers, soldiers and residents in Trường Sa continue to carry out their duties at sea, maintaining vigilance and contributing to stability in the nation’s maritime areas. VNS