First cruises usher in upbeat Lunar New Year tourism season

QUẢNG NINH — More than 4,500 international and domestic travellers arrived at Hạ Long International Cruise Port on the first day of the Lunar New Year (Tết), giving an early boost to what authorities anticipate will be a breakthrough year for tourism in the heritage province.

After a ceremonial welcome with festival drums and lucky-money gifts, visitors fanned out across local attractions. Beyond admiring the world natural wonder, many joined themed city tours featuring the flower boulevard, mural street, Long Tiên Pagoda for New Year blessings, the Quảng Ninh Museum and coastal promenades, offering a vivid snapshot of local life.

Domestic travel demand was equally strong. By midday, about seventy boats had carried nearly 2,200 Vietnamese visitors around the bay, bringing total passenger throughput to more than 4,500 in just the first morning and signalling a vibrant start to the tourism season.

Julie and Paul Overstreet from the US, arriving on Seabourn Encore, said the warm welcome exceeded expectations, with the chance to experience traditional Tết rituals immediately after disembarking becoming a memorable highlight. They expressed hope for an enjoyable stay in Quảng Ninh.

Li Jianhua from Hong Kong (China), travelling aboard Piano Land, commended the province’s professionalism and hospitality, saying Việt Nam’s tourism services are increasingly approaching international standards and left a strong impression on his group.

The lively opening day reflects the growing appeal of Quảng Ninh tourism. The province is refreshing its offerings with distinctive, culturally rooted experiences, including the revival of traditional three-compartment wooden boats with crimson sails that recreate historic fishing village scenes on Hạ Long Bay, a product that both differentiates the destination and preserves heritage values.

Nguyễn Việt Dũng, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the strong turnout on Tết’s first day signals travellers’ confidence in the destination. Authorities are focusing not only on reception but also on diversifying products, from restoring traditional elements to upgrading specialised services, with the goal of positioning Quảng Ninh as a high-end, globally integrated tourism hub.

Bùi Quang Tuấn, Deputy Executive Director of Hạ Long International Cruise Port, noted that welcoming over 4,500 passengers in one morning requires higher service standards, prompting the port to develop an international-standard reception model covering infrastructure and personnel.

In 2026, the port expects about one hundred cruise calls carrying more than 130,000 international visitors and aims to deliver safe, memorable experiences to maintain Quảng Ninh’s standing on the luxury cruise tourism map.

On the second day of Tết, Vân Đồn International Airport is also set to receive private charter flights bringing Japanese business delegations to the province, with the simultaneous surge in sea and air arrivals reinforcing Quảng Ninh’s status as a dynamic high-end tourism centre in the region. — VNA/VNS