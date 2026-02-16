At the frontier, Tây Ninh soldiers keep vigil through Tết

TÂY NINH — As streams of people journey home to celebrate Tết, the atmosphere along the quiet border in Tây Ninh Province tells a different story. Here, officers and soldiers of the provincial Border Guard Command remain steadfast at their posts, welcoming the Lunar New Year within their barracks and beside border markers.

For them, Spring is not only a season of reunion but also a test of responsibility, resilience and silent sacrifice. Patrols continue day and night across forest trails, border checkpoints and remote outposts. The soldiers maintain vigilance to prevent illegal crossings, smuggling and other violations, ensuring security and order along the frontier. VNS