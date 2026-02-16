Politics & Law
Society

At the frontier, Tây Ninh soldiers keep vigil through Tết

February 16, 2026 - 15:00
While families travel home for Lunar New Year reunions, border guard soldiers in Tây Ninh remain on duty along the frontier, safeguarding peace and stability during the most sacred holiday of the year.

TÂY NINH — As streams of people journey home to celebrate Tết, the atmosphere along the quiet border in Tây Ninh Province tells a different story. Here, officers and soldiers of the provincial Border Guard Command remain steadfast at their posts, welcoming the Lunar New Year within their barracks and beside border markers.

For them, Spring is not only a season of reunion but also a test of responsibility, resilience and silent sacrifice. Patrols continue day and night across forest trails, border checkpoints and remote outposts. The soldiers maintain vigilance to prevent illegal crossings, smuggling and other violations, ensuring security and order along the frontier. VNS

Like many previous years, Major Trần Đình Huân of Mỹ Quý Tây Border Gate Station sets aside personal reunions during Tết to focus on fulfilling his assigned duties. VNA/VNS Photos
Mỹ Quý Tây Border Gate Station in Mỹ Quý Commune, Tây Ninh, takes on a more vibrant look during the Spring days.
Mỹ Quý Tây Border Gate Station in Mỹ Quý Commune, Tây Ninh, takes on a more vibrant look during the Spring days.
With nearly 20 years of military service, Major Trần Đình Huân of Mỹ Quý Tây Border Gate Station has consistently fulfilled his duties during the Lunar New Year.
A soldier cares for flower plants at Mỹ Quý Tây Border Gate Station in Mỹ Quý Commune, Tây Ninh, helping create a brighter Spring atmosphere.

