Hà Nội offers free parking, public transport during Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — In a bid to facilitate travel and leisure activities for residents and visitors during the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday, Hà Nội has introduced a series of free parking sites and public transport.

The capital makes available free parking at selected schools and locations surrounding central heritage sites. In addition, single-journey fares are waived on the Cát Linh–Hà Đông and Nhổn–Hà Nội Station metro lines, while subsidised public bus services across the city are operating free of charge during the holiday period.

In Ba Đình Ward, visitors to Quán Thánh Temple will be able to park bicycles and motorbikes free of charge on the pavement of Thanh Niên street (near the temple gate) and within the grounds of Nguyễn Tri Phương Primary School (190 Quán Thánh street). Free parking is available from February 14 (27th day of the 12th lunar month) to February 22 (the sixth day of the new lunar year).

Meanwhile, the Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám Culture and Science Centre has arranged free parking during its annual spring calligraphy festival. Free car parking is provided at No 9, Trịnh Hoài Germany street (Hàng Đẫy Stadium area) from February 17 to February 22, operating daily from 8am to 8pm.

The People’s Committee of Cửa Nam Ward has also designated several local schools as free bicycle and motorbike parking sites. The scheme runs from 5pm on February 16 until 1am on February 17, and from 9am to 8pm daily between February 17 and 22.

Earlier, to meet increased travel demand during the festive period, Hà Nội Railway Company Limited (Hà Nội Metro) announced that from February 14 to 22, it would offer a 100 per cent discount on single tickets purchased via the Hà Nội Metro app or directly at ticket counters.

According to the municipal Department of Construction, the Hà Nội traffic management and operations centre, in coordination with public bus operators, is also waiving fares on 128 subsidised bus routes citywide. The free travel policy will be in effect for nine days, from February 14 through February 22. Passengers will still be issued tickets corresponding to each route, but no payment will be required. — VNA/VNS