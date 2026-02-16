Guardians of the nation’s skies on Hàm Rồng Peak

GIA LAI — On the summit of Hàm Rồng Mountain, which is more than 1,000 metres above sea level, amid year-round mist and mountain winds, the soldiers stationed at the Observation Post have a single, vital mission: safeguarding the airspace under their watch.

What awaits them beyond the ridgeline is ensuring the people’s peace - a responsibility that allows no margin for error.

Despite harsh weather and treacherous terrain, the troops maintain round-the-clock watch, making sure air-defence information is accurate and quickly reported to the Command Headquarters. Their constant vigilance strengthens early warning and airspace protection in the new security context.

The Hàm Rồng Observation Post in Gia Lai Province serves as a key forward outpost of Air Defence Artillery Brigade 234 under Army Corps 34. The winding road to the summit cuts through pine forests and is often shrouded in thick fog. Yet, day and night, officers and soldiers remain steadfast at their posts, never letting their guard down.

Nestled amid the deep green of the mountains, the post operates seamlessly from early morning until late at night. Equipment and systems are kept at a high state of readiness. Through thin veils of mist, personnel carry out observation, tracking, recording and reporting strictly in line with Brigade 234’s operational procedures.

At observation points, teams take turns peering through specialised binoculars to scan both sky and ground. Elsewhere, radar crews work in shifts, continuously checking parameters, screening signals and updating the situation.

The deployment of new radar systems with advanced features has significantly enhanced the post’s ability to detect targets, track flight paths and issue early warnings, boosting operational effectiveness under evolving conditions.

Second Lieutenant Lê Nguyễn Anh Đức, Head of the Hàm Rồng Observation Post, said observation duty is the unit’s core task.

“Regardless of weather conditions, day or night, the officers and soldiers rotate to maintain constant watch," Đức said.

"When fog is dense and visibility is limited, we closely integrate direct observation with technical equipment to ensure any abnormal sign is detected in time. All information must be absolutely accurate so the Command Headquarters can promptly assess and respond."

Thanks to strict adherence to duty rosters and mastery of equipment, the Hàm Rồng Observation Post has, for many years, recorded no cases of illegal airspace intrusion, unmanned aerial vehicles or unauthorised individuals entering its area of responsibility. This helps ensure safety for the Brigade’s training and combat-readiness missions.

Hàm Rồng is known for its severe weather: frequent rain, thick fog and regular thunderstorms. On some nights, thunder crashes directly above the post while white fog swirls densely across the yard. Even then, air-defence soldiers hold their ground, fully aware that observing, reporting and coordinating air-defence operations is both a duty and an honour of the Air Defence Artillery.

Soldier Đặng Văn Đạt from Quảng Tín Commune, Lâm Đồng Province, said that at times the fog is so thick, visibility is nearly zero, forcing troops to rely more heavily on equipment and even their hearing to detect potential targets.

Alongside watch duty, equipment preservation and maintenance are carried out meticulously. Every day, cables, devices, binoculars and radar systems are thoroughly inspected and cleaned. Regular training ensures personnel master procedures and perform accurately in all coordinated combat scenarios.

Life atop the mountain presents its own challenges. On cold days, soldiers share warm clothing; during the rainy season, damp uniforms are dried together. Beyond their primary duties, the unit improves living conditions through small-scale farming, raising nearly 200 chickens, 19 goats and tending vegetable gardens nourished by carefully conserved water. As evening falls, amid mountain mist and forest winds, the sound of young soldiers’ guitars drifts through the air, easing homesickness.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Dương Đình Yên, Deputy Chief of Staff of Air Defence Artillery Brigade 234, the Brigade highly values the resilience and unity of the Hàm Rồng Observation Post’s personnel.

Rapid mastery of new equipment and strict maintenance of watch routines are key factors enabling the unit to fulfil its airspace-protection mission in the new context. The Brigade also regularly rotates duty teams and visits to encourage the troops, especially during the Lunar New Year.

The task is never easy. Yet on the summit of Hàm Rồng, air-defence soldiers continue their quiet, steadfast watch, merging with mist and wind to keep the nation’s skies safe. — VNS