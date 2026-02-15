Coast Guard vessel sails through Tết on Southwest seas of An Giang Province

AN GIANG — In the days leading up to the Lunar New Year of 2026, while households across the country were busy preparing year-end meals and welcoming the new spring, officers and sailors of CSB 8005 quietly cast off and set sail.

The vessel, under Flotilla 42 of Coast Guard Region 4 Command, embarked on a through-Tết patrol across the southwestern seas and islands, ensuring maritime security during the most important holiday of the year. For the crew, Tết is not only a time of reunion, but also a duty embraced with pride and responsibility.

CSB 8005 left port carrying not just operational supplies, but also sticky rice, dong leaves and branches of apricot and peach blossoms to bring a touch of spring to the deck. More importantly, the crew carried what they describe as a “command from the heart” – the trust of their families and the mainland, and the expectation of the Fatherland and its people.

Throughout the voyage, officers and soldiers remain on high alert, conducting patrols, maintaining readiness and upholding law enforcement at sea. Amid rolling waves and distant horizons, their presence ensures that people on shore can celebrate Tết in peace and safety.

For the men of CSB 8005, the journey through Tết is both a mission and a quiet affirmation of commitment – safeguarding the sovereignty, security and tranquillity of the nation’s southwestern maritime frontier. VNSO