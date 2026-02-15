Fourth liver transplant case implemented at Đà Nẵng Hospital

ĐÀ NẴNG – Doctors at the city’s General Hospital, with technical support from a surgical team from Military Hospital 108, have successfully performed a living donor liver transplant, marking the fourth such procedure carried out at the hospital since last October.

The hospital said a 56-year-old woman from Sông Vàng Commune underwent a liver transplant, with part of the organ donated by her son.

Four days after the surgery, the patient was recovering well and able to sit up and eat on her own, while the donor was also in stable condition.

Dr Nguyễn Đức Nhân, director of the hospital, said the surgical team had carefully accelerated preparations for the transplant as the patient had fallen into a coma twice due to acute liver failure.

He added that close coordination and effective teamwork, along with technical support from Military Hospital 108, were crucial in saving the patient’s life.

The successful transplant has given the patient renewed hope as she welcomes the Lunar New Year following the life-saving procedure.

The hospital said the procedure was the fourth consecutive liver transplant performed since Đà Nẵng General Hospital was granted a licence by the Ministry of Health last August to carry out liver transplants.

Three other cases were conducted at the hospital in October.

In those operations, two wives donated part of their livers to their husbands, while a brother received a liver donation from his younger sister. VNS