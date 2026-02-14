HCM City announces 52 sidewalks for electric motorbike battery swap sites

HCM CITY — The Department of Construction of HCM City has released a list of 52 locations deemed suitable for the installation of electric motorbike battery swap sites on sidewalks, marking a new step in the city’s push towards greener transport solutions.

Under the plan, businesses seeking to deploy swap locations must complete procedures for temporary sidewalk-use permits and submit their applications either online via the public service portal or through postal services.

Companies are also required to pay sidewalk and roadway usage fees in accordance with existing regulations.

Authorities stressed that enterprises must strictly comply with technical and safety requirements.

Firms will use the approved road segments and designated sites to develop detailed installation, operation, and exploitation plans.

Where sidewalk construction is involved, additional construction permits must be secured before work begins.

According to the department, the approved sites are distributed across multiple wards, including Sài Gòn, Hoà Hưng, Bình Hưng Hoà, Tân Tạo, An Lạc, Diên Hồng, Nhiêu Lộc, Vườn Lài, Bình Trị Đông, Phú Thọ Hoà, Phú Thạnh, Nhà Bè, Linh Xuân, Hiệp Bình, Thủ Đức and Cát Lái.

The city’s Traffic and Technical Infrastructure Management Centre has been tasked with continuing to review the road infrastructure network and propose additional sidewalk locations, ensuring traffic safety, urban aesthetics and regulatory compliance.

Earlier guidance from the department outlined that participating businesses must bear full responsibility for investment, installation, electricity connection and operation costs.

Enterprises must demonstrate experience in battery swapping infrastructure and possess sufficient financial capacity to implement installations immediately upon approval.

Strict safety standards apply. All equipment must meet quality certifications and fire prevention requirements, incorporate automatic cut-off systems and temperature warning mechanisms, and achieve minimum protection ratings of IP65 or IP67 to ensure electrical safety during heavy rain or flooding.

Swap sites must be designed flexibly to support standardised batteries compatible with various vehicle models, or adhere to open connection protocols.

Locations must be integrated into the city’s traffic information platform for public access.

Companies are additionally required to purchase third-party public liability insurance, install 24/7 surveillance camera systems, and commit to resolving technical incidents within two to four hours.

Placement rules specify that battery sites may be installed on sidewalks, green strips, lighting poles and other suitable urban infrastructure.

A minimum spacing of 500 metres between cabinets is required, except in special cases.

Installations must not obstruct pedestrian pathways, disabled access lanes, intersections or frequently flooded areas.

Two enterprises have so far proposed large-scale investments.

Great Wealth Trading and Services Co., Ltd. has suggested installing 10,000 swap cabinets, while V-Green Global Charging Station Development JSC has submitted a similar proposal aimed at serving more than 400,000 ride-hailing and delivery drivers operating in the city. — VNS