Hà Nội Police handle multiple drink-driving violations on eve of Lunar New Year

|Functional forces focus their checks and controls on routes with many restaurants and pubs. — VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Kiên
HÀ NỘI — Implementing directives from leaders of the Ministry of Public Security on ensuring traffic order and safety this year, particularly before, during and after the Lunar New Year (Tết) of the Horse, the Hà Nội Traffic Police Department has proactively conducted specialised plans; intensified patrols, checks and strict handling of violations, including drink-driving, which is a direct cause of traffic accidents.
|Multiple drink-driving violations are detected and recorded by traffic police forces on Friday evening.
|An officer from the Traffic Police Team No 3 checks the breath alcohol level of a driver on Friday evening.
|A drink-driving violator signs in the records established by functional forces. Violators' vehicles are temporarily impounded in accordance with regulations.
|An officer from the Traffic Police Team No 3 checks breath alcohol levels with drivers on the Láng - Nguyễn Chí Thanh route.
|A driver violating drink-driving limits is detected and recorded by traffic police on Friday evening.
|A drink-driving violation is detected and recorded by traffic police.