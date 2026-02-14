Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Hà Nội Police handle multiple drink-driving violations on eve of Lunar New Year

February 14, 2026 - 09:01
The Hà Nội Traffic Police Department has intensified patrols, checks and strict handling of drink-driving, which is a direct cause of traffic accidents.
Functional forces focus their checks and controls on routes with many restaurants and pubs. — VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — Implementing directives from leaders of the Ministry of Public Security on ensuring traffic order and safety this year, particularly before, during and after the Lunar New Year (Tết) of the Horse, the Hà Nội Traffic Police Department has proactively conducted specialised plans; intensified patrols, checks and strict handling of violations, including drink-driving, which is a direct cause of traffic accidents.

Multiple drink-driving violations are detected and recorded by traffic police forces on Friday evening.
An officer from the Traffic Police Team No 3 checks the breath alcohol level of a driver on Friday evening.
A drink-driving violator signs in the records established by functional forces. Violators' vehicles are temporarily impounded in accordance with regulations.
An officer from the Traffic Police Team No 3 checks breath alcohol levels with drivers on the Láng - Nguyễn Chí Thanh route.
A driver violating drink-driving limits is detected and recorded by traffic police on Friday evening.
A drink-driving violation is detected and recorded by traffic police.

see also

More on this story

Society

When food safety is viewed through the lens of risk

Risk-informed national food safety management and inspection is considered international best practice to ensure that more cost effective regulatory decisions are grounded in solid scientific evidence and not focused on end-product testing.
Society

Expats' thoughts on Tết

To all our expat audience: what do you think about Tết? Do you like it, or can’t wait for it to be over? We spoke to some expats in Hà Nội and HCM City, and they all seem to be looking forward to the holiday.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom