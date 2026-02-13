HCM City steps up round-the-clock waste collection during Tết

HCM CITY — HCM City has rolled out coordinated measures to prevent waste backlogs and maintain urban sanitation during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, with environmental workers operating around the clock and garbage trucks permitted to travel during peak hours.

From February 14 to 22 (the 27th day of the last lunar month to the sixth day of Tết), sanitation forces across the city will work continuously under the direction of the municipal People’s Committee.

Specialised vehicles have been allowed to circulate during rush hours to ensure timely collection, particularly at flower streets, festival venues and New Year’s Eve fireworks sites.

The city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment of Hồ Chí Minh City has developed a comprehensive plan covering street sweeping, collection, transport and treatment of waste, while regulating flows to centralised facilities to prevent overload.

Management boards of waste treatment complexes have tightened supervision at transfer stations, and city police are coordinating traffic to ensure safe transport without spillage.

Local authorities have been tasked with maintaining cleanliness on major roads, public spaces and waterways, including during the first days of Tết.

In Chợ Quán Ward, waste will be collected twice daily, with an additional shift on the 29th day of the lunar year to clear all rubbish before New Year’s Eve. No prolonged accumulation has been reported so far in key areas.

Phạm Thị Thúy Nhàn, deputy director of the District 5 Public Service Company, said waste volumes in the district have risen sharply ahead of Tết. On normal days, the district generates about 120-130 tonnes of waste per day, but the figure increases to 140-150 tonnes during the peak period.

To cope with the surge, the company has deployed nine compactor trucks and added another on peak days. Two support vehicles have been mobilised to assist with collection and transport.

A transport team of 22 workers and more than 120 street cleaners are working overnight.

Crews will continue collecting waste after the New Year’s Eve countdown until the morning of the first day of Tết, and will resume again that evening to ensure a clean environment for residents.

Businesses and residents join hands

Businesses and residents have also helped ease pressure on the city’s waste management system.

A representative of Saigon Co.op said that during Tết 2026, waste generated at its Co.opmart supermarkets in the city is expected to increase by 10–15 per cent compared to normal days due to higher consumer demand.

Organic waste from fresh produce, carton packaging in goods reception areas and plastic bags at checkout counters are the main sources.

The retailer has long implemented waste sorting at source and intensified these efforts during the holiday peak.

Measures include reducing packaging, prioritising environmentally friendly materials, separating organic, recyclable and residual waste, and cooperating with partners to promote recycling under circular economy models.

“We encourage customers to use reusable or biodegradable bags and limit plastic bag distribution at checkout counters. Tết gift hampers prioritise recyclable carton packaging and minimise plastic materials,” the representative said.

Public awareness has also improved. In Chợ Quán Ward, many business households have signed commitments to dispose of waste properly and place rubbish out at designated times.

In Vĩnh Lộc Commune, residents voluntarily will clean areas in front of their homes and temporarily store waste during the first two days of the new year to allow sanitation workers to take Tết leave.

Nguyễn Thị Hồng, a food vendor in Chợ Quán Ward, said her family carefully sorts and seals rubbish before putting it out on schedule.

“When the city is clean, our business is more convenient,” she said.

Lê Minh Tuấn, a resident of Vĩnh Lộc Commune, said stricter inspections and surveillance cameras to monitor illegal dumping have helped raise public awareness.

“Cleaner streets make the New Year more joyful and reassuring,” he said.

According to the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment, the effective management of waste during Tết has been the result of several coordinated measures and is continuing.

These include clearly assigning responsibilities to relevant agencies, flexibly arranging transport to handle peak loads, strengthening inspections and stepping up communication campaigns.

The active participation of businesses and residents continues to play an important role in helping the city cope with the surge in waste during the holiday. — VNS