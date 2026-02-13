HCM City brightens up urban spaces for Lunar New Year

HCM CITY — As the Lunar New Year draws near, HCM City is unveiling a vibrant new face, as urban renewal projects have transformed idle land and ageing public spaces into green, welcoming areas for residents to celebrate the festive season.

In the days leading up to Tết, previously vacant plots overgrown with grass and surrounded by temporary fencing have been replaced by flower gardens, small parks and lively public spaces, contributing to a more attractive and liveable urban environment.

Implementing directions from the HCM City Party Committee on upgrading and completing urban infrastructure, the city has accelerated a number of urban embellishment projects so that they can be put into public use during the 2026 Lunar New Year.

These efforts aim to enhance the city’s image as a modern, civilised metropolis while preserving its unique identity.

One notable example is the site at No 8 Võ Văn Tần Street in Xuân Hòa Ward, formerly the site of the Phan Đình Phùng Indoor Stadium. About a month ago, the area remained vacant, enclosed by corrugated metal fencing and covered with overgrown vegetation, prompting concern among passers-by given its prime location in the city centre.

Following directives from city leaders, the municipal People’s Committee oversaw the removal of the fencing within 20 days, allowing the area to be rapidly transformed.

The site now features colourful flower displays, rows of green trees and neatly paved walkways, turning what was once a neglected space into a lively public park.

Bùi Quang Anh Vũ, General Director of Phát Đạt Real Estate Development Corporation, the unit selected to construct and sponsor the flower garden, said the Phan Đình Phùng site holds particular significance due to its central location and historical value.

He noted that the project was implemented at maximum speed, with continuous construction and strict quality control, enabling completion and handover nearly two weeks ahead of the original schedule to serve residents during Tết.

In addition to converting vacant land into green spaces, the city has also focused on refurbishing existing urban landmarks. Areas around Bến Thành Market and Turtle Lake have recently undergone upgrades with support from Khang Điền House Trading and Investment Joint Stock Company.

Nguyễn Thùy Dương, Deputy General Director of the company, said that in early 2026, the firm carried out renovation activities at the square in front of Bến Thành Market, Turtle Lake, the Hỏa Xa Building, and several central streets. She described the urban renewal efforts as a social responsibility of the business.

At the grassroots level, local authorities across the city have stepped up efforts to improve urban quality by converting unused public land into parks and community spaces, placing residents at the centre of development.

A typical project is a nearly 600sq.m park in Tân Thới Hiệp Ward, where green space and grass account for 354sq.m, with the remaining area paved.

The park is equipped with outdoor fitness facilities and newly planted trees. The total investment of VNĐ328 million was funded entirely through contributions from businesses, benefactors and local residents.

Nguyễn Hữu Hiệp, Chairman of the Tân Thới Hiệp Ward People’s Committee, said city leaders have shown strong determination in urban renewal, particularly in making effective use of vacant land to create clean, green and beautiful spaces. He added that such projects also reflect the city’s concern for public health by providing areas for physical exercise and community activities.

According to Hiệp, the ward will continue to coordinate with relevant units to further develop parks, green spaces and community facilities, contributing to improved living standards for local residents. — VNS