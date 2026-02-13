Traffic police to escort and support homebound Tết convoys

HÀ NỘI — Traffic police will organise escorts and provide support for vehicle convoys carrying people back to their hometowns for the Tết (Lunar New Year) with priority given to trips arranged by trade unions, businesses and social organisations.

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security announced the measure on Thursday evening as part of preparations for the peak travel period ahead of Tết.

Local authorities will also establish roadside support points along key transport routes, ready to assist travellers in handling breakdowns and other incidents during their journeys.

Coordination between neighbouring localities will be strengthened to ensure seamless handovers and to guarantee that people can travel home safely and without disruption.

The department has ordered traffic police units to step up coordination with labour federations, grassroots trade unions, enterprises, management boards of industrial parks and export processing zones, as well as local authorities.

The aim is to assess travel demand, agree on routes and departure times, and guide organisations in drawing up structured passenger lists and travel plans that adhere to approved routes and schedules, with traffic police vehicles accompanying convoys where necessary.

The department noted that to maintain traffic order and safety and to prevent accidents and congestion during the Tết, traffic police forces nationwide will implement heightened measures before, during and after the holiday period.

These include proactive traffic command and control plans, increased patrols and inspections, and the deployment of officers and vehicles on key transport corridors, major urban gateways and around industrial zones. — VNS