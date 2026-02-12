Free tickets help 4,200 disadvantaged students, workers return home for Tết

HCM CITY — More than 4,200 disadvantaged students and workers were supported with free bus tickets and Tết (Lunar New Year) gift packages at a programme held in HCM City on February 11, helping them return home for the holiday.

The annual programme, called “Mang Tết về nhà” (Bringing Tết Home), was organised by the Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) at the Youth Cultural House in HCM City.

The initiative supports students, young workers and labourers facing hardship, enabling them to return to their hometowns for family reunions during the Lunar New Year holiday.

This year, the programme presented 4,230 bus tickets and Tết gift packages to beneficiaries studying and working in HCM City and Đồng Nai Province, enabling them to travel home to Đắk Lắk, Gia Lai, Quảng Ngãi, Đà Nẵng, Huế, Quảng Trị, Hà Tĩnh and Nghệ An.

According to the organisers, more than 7,000 applications were submitted after over a month of implementation.

Following a review and verification process, 4,230 eligible cases were selected to receive support.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Nguyễn Minh Triết, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, permanent secretary of the Central Committee of HCYU and president of the Việt Nam National Union of Students, said while 2025 witnessed many positive developments for the country, many people continued to face difficulties due to natural disasters and economic challenges.

“The tickets are not only practical support but also a meaningful gesture of solidarity, affirming the spirit of leaving no one behind,” he said

He hopes beneficiaries would enjoy a warm Tết reunion and return to the city with renewed motivation to continue their studies and work.

For many recipients, the support carried deep emotional significance.

Lê Thị Thu Hằng, a student at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Việt Nam National University-HCM City, said her family in Hà Tĩnh Province relies on unstable farming income, making Tết travel a financial concern each year.

“Receiving this ticket means I can go home and celebrate Tết with my parents. It is not just a bus ride, but encouragement for me to study harder,” she said.

Nguyễn Tú Linh Chi, a student at the HCM City University of Technology and Education from Nghệ An Province, said high living and study costs in the city had forced her to work part-time to make ends meet.

“There were times I thought about staying in the city during Tết to save money. Being given a free ticket truly moved me,” she said.

Trần Văn Nam, a worker at an export processing zone in Linh Xuân Ward, said reduced overtime and rising living expenses had made buying Tết tickets home to Quảng Ngãi a burden.

“For me, Tết simply means sitting together for a warm family meal and hearing my children laugh. No matter how hard life is, that makes it worthwhile,” he said.

Launched during the Tết holiday in 2021, over the past five years the programme has provided 20,406 round-trip tickets for disadvantaged students and workers, including 3,388 air tickets, 16,743 bus tickets and 275 train tickets.

This year's programme once again spreads the spirit of compassion and solidarity, helping thousands reunite with their families for the country’s most important traditional holiday. — VNS