Spring in full bloom at Tây Tựu flower village

Đoàn Tùng

HÀ NỘI — As the final days of the lunar year approach, farmers in Tây Tựu Ward, Hà Nội enter their busiest season. The fields seem to slip into a new robe, radiant with colour and alive with the pulse of spring. From first light, growers are already at work, pruning, staking and watering with practised hands. Each bed of flowers reflects months of careful tending and quiet devotion.

This year’s milder weather has favoured the crops, allowing blossoms to open evenly and retain their freshness for longer, much to the satisfaction of both growers and buyers. Yellow chrysanthemums, peonies, lilies and roses compete for attention, brightening the wide stretches of land. Some households have introduced new varieties, including Dutch lilies and hybrid ornamentals, to meet rising year-end demand.

Along the narrow village lanes, lorries and motorbikes line up to carry the harvest to wholesale markets and city supermarkets. Many families have also embraced digital platforms, livestreaming directly from their gardens to attract younger customers, accelerating sales and improving returns.

More than a source of income, flower cultivation is a source of pride for Tây Tựu. Each bloom bears the mark of patience, skill and care. In their fragrance lingers a quiet hope for the coming spring - a season of prosperity and reunion. As the New Year draws near, Tây Tựu once again stands in full bloom, an enduring emblem of Hà Nội’s cultural landscape. VNS