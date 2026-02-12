Train collides with motobike, one killed on the spot

LÂM ĐỒNG — A freight train traveling on the railway line from Bình Thuận Station to Phan Thiết Station collided with a motorbike crossing the railway tracks, resulting in one fatality.

The accident occurred at 9pm on February 11 in Lâm Đồng Province, the local police reported.

After the collision, the man and his motorbike were dragged a considerable distance in front of the train. The train made an emergency stop to deal with the incident.

At the scene, the motorbike driver, identified as N.L, 40, residing in Hàm Thuận Nam Commune of Lâm Đồng Province, died on the spot.

The police is investigating the cause of the accident.

Previously, on February 7, on the North-South rail route in Tân Lập Commune of Lâm Đồng Province also occurred an accident that killed one.

At that time, passenger train SE2 collided with a pedestrian on the railway tracks.

The collision resulted in the pedestrian's death. The victim was a railway patrol officer working on the Song Phan section of the Sài Gòn Railway Company who was performing his duties patrolling the railway line under his responsibility at the time of the accident. — VNS