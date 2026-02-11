Nearly 3,000 workers receive free train tickets back to their hometowns for Tết

HCM CITY — Nearly 3,000 workers received round-trip train tickets to return to their hometowns to celebrate the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday under the programme “Trade Union Train – Spring.”

The programme with a cost of more than VNĐ7 billion (US$269,000), hosted by the HCM City Federation of Labour, supports union members and workers in difficult circumstances to return home to celebrate Tết with their families after a year of working far from home.

On Tuesday morning, 124 families of workers in difficult circumstances took trains to return home for Tết.

Among them, Trương Văn Hoành, 40, with his wife and three kids took a train from Sài Gòn Station in HCM City to Nghệ An Province.

“It has been five years since his family returned home for Tết due to high travel costs.”

“My family received free train tickets worth around VNĐ15 million ($580). Without the support of the Federation of Labour, I don't know when my family would have had the chance to celebrate Tết with our family,” he said in a touching voice.

Bùi Thanh Nhân, chairman of the federation, said more than 60 per cent of the workforce in the city are migrant workers who are facing many difficulties regarding living expenses, housing, and savings.

Therefore, caring for union members and workers during Tết has been identified as a key task of trade unions.

The “Trade Union Train – Spring” programme helps alleviate workers’ financial burden, allowing them to celebrate Tết with their families.

It has spread widely throughout the country with the cooperation of the Việt Nam Railway Corporation.

Nearly 3,000 round-trip train tickets and Tết gifts were given out to workers and their relatives to return to their hometowns to celebrate Tết from February 10-16 and back to HCM City from February 20 to March 1.

This year, the HCM City Labour Federation and trade unions at all levels will organise various programmes such as free train, bus, and plane tickets, and present gifts to ensure 350,000 union members and workers enjoy a happy Tết holiday. —VNS