Government urges thorough preparations to ensure all citizens enjoy Tết

HÀ NỘI — The Government has directed local authorities nationwide to make thorough preparations so people across Việt Nam can welcome Tết (Lunar New Year) in a joyful, safe and inclusive way.

Localities are urged to safeguard both material and spiritual well-being so that every person and every household can enjoy the spring and celebrate Tết, according to instructions issued following the promulgation of Resolution No. 23/NQ-CP on the outcomes of the Government’s regular January meeting.

Under the resolution, local authorities must organise Tết activities according to their specific conditions and capacities while ensuring care and support for all social groups. Officials are tasked with properly arranging visits and Tết greetings for veteran revolutionaries, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, war invalids and martyrs’ families, people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution, policy beneficiary households, intellectuals, respected figures in ethnic minority communities, prominent religious dignitaries, as well as units of the armed forces and personnel on duty during the holiday, particularly those stationed in border areas, islands, disadvantaged regions and areas with complex security conditions.

The Government also ordered stricter management of passenger and goods transport during the year-end period to ensure safety, convenience and smooth operations. Inspections will be stepped up to enforce regulations on fare declarations and the public listing of transport charges, including train and coach ticket prices.

Based on local circumstances, provincial authorities may decide on fireworks displays to create a festive atmosphere while strictly complying with safety, thrift and relevant regulations. Urban areas, streets, villages and residential neighbourhoods are to be upgraded to ensure they are bright, green, clean and attractive. Cultural and artistic programmes for the public during Tết are also to be well organised.

The Government assigned the Ministry of Public Security to maintain public order and safety during Tết and early spring festivals. The ministry is also tasked with intensifying crackdowns on illegal entry and exit, and launching peak campaigns to prevent and combat crime, especially offences involving weapons, explosives, smuggling, counterfeit goods, trade fraud, intellectual property violations, high-tech crime, environmental crime and food safety violations during the traditional holiday.

Traffic safety enforcement will be strengthened through increased patrols and controls, with strict handling of violations related to alcohol consumption, speeding, overloading, and vehicle and driver safety conditions.

Other tasks

Alongside Tết preparations, ministries and localities are required to proactively and effectively implement plans for elections to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term, in accordance with Resolution No. 408/NQ-CP, ensuring progress, quality, efficiency and cost-effectiveness while avoiding formalism and waste.

The Government also assigned the Ministry of Public Security to take the lead, coordinating with relevant agencies and localities, in ensuring absolute security and safety for major works, important political and social events, activities of Party and State leaders, international delegations and conferences hosted in Việt Nam. Particular emphasis is placed on maintaining public order and safety during the upcoming elections. The ministry will also coordinate with the Ministry of Construction to continue reviewing and addressing traffic accident black spots and high-risk locations.

Authorities have been instructed to fully implement the National Public Service Portal as a single window, ensuring citizens and businesses provide information only once. Research into breakthrough mechanisms and policies for data development and the data economy is to be expedited and submitted to the Government within the first half of this year. National Data Centre No.1 is to be completed and operational on schedule, while studies are underway for National Data Centres No.2 and No.3. In coordination with the Ministry of National Defence and other relevant bodies, the Ministry of Public Security will develop the Government’s action programme to implement Directive No. 57-CT/TW of the Party Central Secretariat on strengthening cybersecurity, information security and data security within the political system, to be submitted before February 15.

The Government further stressed accelerating the construction of 100 boarding inter-level schools in border communes and preparing to break ground on the remaining 148 schools this month. The Ministry of Finance will allocate funding while the Ministry of Education and Training oversees implementation.

Authorities are also instructed to step up efforts to tackle air pollution, respond proactively to climate change, prevent and mitigate natural disasters and protect the environment. Finally, the Ministry of Finance has been assigned to lead in formulating a plan for allocating additional central budget revenues and savings from 2025, and to guide the saving of 10 per cent of regular expenditure estimates to supplement social welfare spending, ensuring no delays. — VNS