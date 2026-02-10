PM launches construction of inter-level school, hands out Tết gifts in Thanh Hóa

THANH HÓA - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the groundbreaking of Cẩm Thạch inter-level school and distributed Lunar New Year (Tết) gifts to disadvantaged families and workers in the central province of Thanh Hóa on Tuesday.

Cẩm Thạch, a remote mountainous commune located about 94km from Thanh Hóa City centre, spans more than 106 sq.m after a recent administrative merger and is home to nearly 32,000 residents, mostly from Kinh and Mường ethnic groups. The area now has four secondary and four primary schools and four preschools serving 5,676 students altogether, but infrastructure shortfalls continue to constrain efforts to modernise and expand education access.

The new school complex will occupy 11,000sq.m and feature a three-story administration building, a three-story general classroom block, a three-story specialised subject building, a single-story multi-purpose hall, and a three-story canteen and dormitory facility, all outfitted with modern equipment.

In his speech, PM Chính stressed that the Party and State always consider education - training the foremost national priority. In ethnic minority and mountainous areas, he said, education - training plays an especially critical role, and targeted infrastructure investment is essential to promoting equitable access.

He noted that the Politburo has greenlit the construction of 248 boarding schools at primary and secondary levels across border communes nationwide, with 16 allocated to Thanh Hóa.

Commending the Ministry of National Defence for its direction, along with funding from Corps 12 of the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) and the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank for the Cẩm Thạch school project, the PM requested relevant units to work closely with Thanh Hóa authorities and Cẩm Thạch Commune to ensure the project meets the unified standards established for the 248 border-area inter-level schools, with completion targeted before August 31, 2026, in time for the 2026–2027 school year. The development should adopt a coordinated, modern, green and clean approach with a century-long outlook, ultimately creating a comprehensive educational ecosystem.

He directed contractors and oversight consultants to accelerate progress without compromising on deadlines, construction quality, safety protocols, technical precision, aesthetic value, environmental standards, or fire and explosion prevention measures to guarantee timely operational readiness.

Thanh Hóa was requested to maintain priority resource allocation toward finishing the six primary and secondary boarding schools initiated in 2025 by August 30, 2026, prepare for the construction of the remaining 10 schools in February, and adopt specific solutions for students unable to attend classes due to facility shortages.

Stressing the need to build schools into “exemplary educational ecosystem”, the PM called for concerted action to develop schools that “sow literacy, nurture knowledge, ignite dreams, and realise aspirations”, truly becoming second homes for students and local cultural and intellectual hubs.

Turning to social welfare, he affirmed that the Party and State are deeply committed to a well-organised Tet under the guiding principle of “leaving no one behind”, securing the conditions necessary for all citizens to celebrate the occasion meaningfully.

The provincial authorities were urged to allocate adequate resources for social welfare, including distinguishing social welfare beneficiaries from poor households in order to tailor appropriate support, and press forward to eradicating temporary and dilapidated housing. They must also effectively follow directives of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and the PM, ensuring that every household can enjoy a warm, joyful, healthy, and safe Tết.

Accompanied by National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải, along with officials from ministries, agencies and Thanh Hóa, the Government leader presented 50 gift packages to teachers, students and staff of Cẩm Thạch primary school, as well as representatives of 100 policy beneficiary families, poor households, and 100 workers in the commune and province.

On the occasion, the PM also stopped by the home of a wounded veteran in Tô hamlet, Cẩm Thạch Commune, to deliver gifts and extend Tết greetings. VNA/VNS