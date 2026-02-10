No one is left behind, especially as Tết and Spring arrive: PM Phạm Minh Chính

THANH HÓA — The Party and State always prioritise ensuring social welfare, with the goal that no one is left behind, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said during a visit to Thanh Hóa Province to present Tết gifts to poor households, people in difficult circumstances and workers on Tuesday, ahead of the traditional Tết – Spring of the Horse 2026.

PM Chính emphasised that the Party and State promote the tradition of humanity, strengthen the great national unity bloc and aim for sustainable development, especially during Tết and Spring, for workers and those facing hardship.

He called on Thanh Hóa Province to allocate resources for social welfare work, including separating social welfare beneficiaries from poor households to devise appropriate solutions, and to continue eliminating temporary and dilapidated housing.

The Prime Minister highly commended the Thanh Hóa Party Committee, authorities at all levels and local people for upholding the traditions of ‘drinking water, remembering the source’ and the ethic of ‘repaying gratitude,' and for consistently implementing policies for people with meritorious service, social welfare recipients, the poor and workers.

Last year, alongside comprehensive socio-economic achievements and progress in national defence and security, Thanh Hóa’s social welfare efforts stood out as a highlight.

The province is among those taking the lead in building housing for poor households and those facing housing difficulties, caring for families of revolutionary contributors and reducing the poverty rate by 1.5 per cent compared to 2024.

Implementing central directives, Thanh Hóa’s authorities at all levels developed and carried out plans to care for poor, near-poor, policy households and workers during Tết.

They completed the distribution of gifts from the State President and the province to people with meritorious service and their families, reaching more than 178,800 recipients with a total budget of VNĐ116.7 billion (US$4.5 million).

PM Chính instructed Thanh Hóa to continue effectively implementing the Party and State’s guidelines, policies and laws, particularly the 14th National Party Congress Resolution and the Thanh Hóa Provincial Party Committee’s Resolution for the 2025–2030 term.

The province must ensure social welfare and poverty reduction in a comprehensive and inclusive manner, mobilising participation, support and assistance from the community and domestic and international friends to build a sustainable and inclusive social safety net so that everyone benefits from socio-economic development.

Thanh Hóa was urged to continue reviewing, researching and proposing additions or adjustments to policies to improve people’s material and spiritual lives.

The Prime Minister also called on the province to build a stable, flexible, multi-dimensional, sustainable and integrated labour market and employment system, and to strengthen planning, land allocation and social housing in sync with infrastructure and cultural, sports, health care, education and environmental facilities.

He urged enterprises to focus on sustainable development, improve working conditions, properly implement salary and bonus regimes and build harmonious, stable and progressive labour relations.

Poor and near-poor individuals were encouraged to promote self-reliance, self-strength and the aspiration to rise, improve their lives and contribute to building a prosperous homeland.

PM Chính affirmed that the Party, State and Government always pay close attention to directing Tết care, ensuring conditions for people to enjoy Spring and celebrate Tết, demonstrating responsibility and care for the people and bringing social welfare policies to life.

He also called on Thanh Hóa to effectively implement the Secretariat’s Directive and the Prime Minister’s Directive on organising Tết of the Horse 2026, ensuring that every household enjoys a full, joyful, healthy, safe and happy holiday.

On the same day, PM Chính and other leaders attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cẩm Thạch multi-level school project in Cẩm Thạch Commune.

The Prime Minister also visited and presented Tết gifts to the family of war invalid Vũ Xuân Hoạt in Tô Hamlet, Cẩm Thạch Commune.

While inquiring about Hoạt’s health and Tết preparations, PM Chính affirmed that the Party, State and people will always remember and deeply appreciate the contributions and sacrifices of heroic martyrs, war invalids and those with meritorious service to the nation, and strive to be worthy of previous generations’ sacrifices.

He wished war invalid Hoạt good health and encouraged him to continue serving as a role model for residents and youth in promoting patriotic traditions, the heroic revolutionary spirit and a resilient and unyielding resolve, as well as in guiding people to faithfully implement the Party and State’s guidelines, policies and laws. — VNS