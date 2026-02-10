Decree on civil aviation safety monitoring is drafted

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction is drafting a decree stipulating regulations on the Vietnamese Aviation Authority and aviation safety management.

The ministry proposes regulations on the principles of organisation and operation of aviation safety supervision; the development of aviation safety supervision programmes and guidance documents; the Việt Nam civil aviation safety programme; requirements for a safety management system; an aviation safety, operations and emergency response data center; regulations on exemptions; the development and maintenance of an aviation safety culture; mandatory aviation safety incident reporting; and regulations on aviation safety supervisors.

Under the draft decree, the aviation safety monitoring activity must abide to Việt Nam’s laws, international conventions that Việt Nam is a member of, and standards and guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) as well as ensure the independence, objectivity, publicity, transparency, systematic approach and continuity.

The monitor must be implemented through the approved or sudden programmes and given priority to monitoring resources for areas and entities with a high risk of threatening aviation safety (risk-based monitoring).

The decree also regulates the aviation authority to take responsibility to develop, issue and implement an annual aviation safety monitoring programme for planes, flying activities, airports and other fields as regulations.

The aviation safety monitoring programme and the safety monitoring guidance documentation system must be reviewed and evaluated periodically, annually or as needed, to ensure their suitability to the practical context and scale of aviation safety work, Vietnamese legal regulations, and ICAO standards and guidelines.

According to the draft, the Vietnamese civil aviation safety programme must include the contents of aviation safety policies and objectives and resources for implementing state management of aviation safety; aviation safety risk management; ensuring aviation safety; and promoting aviation safety. — VNS