Japanese cruise passenger rushed ashore after medical emergency

QUẢNG NINH — Swift coordination by border guards and emergency services helped save the life of a Japanese tourist who suffered a stroke aboard a cruise ship off Việt Nam’s northeastern coast late on Sunday, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 10.45pm when the cruise ship ASUKA II, en route from HCM City to Hạ Long, reported that a 77-year-old passenger, identified as Kosuge Kimiko, had suddenly fallen ill and required urgent medical attention.

Upon receiving the alert, border guards stationed at Hòn Gai Port coordinated with emergency medical services and dispatched a night-time rescue team of 10 personnel to the vessel.

The patient was safely transferred ashore and taken to Quảng Ninh General Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

At the time of the incident, the ASUKA II was carrying 617 Japanese passengers and 511 crew members. — VNS